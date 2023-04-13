My Authoritarian GOP Reps and Their TN GOP 'Heroes' are an Abusive Minority

To Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, Randy Webber, Greg Bonnen, Mayes Middleton:

You believe in an imaginary social hierarchy with you, your owners and your guns at the top. Most everyone else is ranked lower according to your authoritarian-based prejudices. The result is massive social and economic inequality. Inequality you mistakenly believe is righteous, justifiable and an excuse for abuse. Abuse that includes expelling members of the other party when they point out your shameful acceptance of murdered children.

Your commensurate belief in maximizing inequality means you reward those like you and punish everyone else. The wealthy, white, Christianist, prejudice, heterosexual, male gets tax cuts and corporate subsidies. Everyone else has their pubic support defunded and/or eliminated. You protect and empower the oligarchs. You enable the theft of worker wages and their wealth, especially during and after recessions. You are a lackey to the oligarchs of oil, gas and guns and make sure 'lesser' citizens will die at the hands of a mass murders and/or the climate crisis.

Representative Justin Pearson told his suddenly former colleagues how he saw it: "You say to protest is wrong because you spoke out of turn, because you spoke up for people who are marginalized. You spoke up for children who won't ever be able to speak again; you spoke up for parents who don't want to live in fear; you spoke up for Larry Thorn, who was murdered by gun violence; you spoke up for people that we don't want to care about. In a country built on people who speak out of turn, who spoke out of turn, who fought out of turn to build a nation."

Thanks to the Republican Party, fully 82 percent of all the human beings living in the world's wealthy countries killed by firearms lived in the USA. -- Guns Don't Kill America: Republicans Do

Maximizing inequality is anti-democratic. You fear democracy because it will place limits on your power to abuse others. You fear democracy will allow others to improve their ranking in your imaginary hierarchy.

You maximize inequality through fear, hate and a strong desire to use punishment to maintain that inequality. You use fear, hate and punishment on those who cherish democracy.

Scare people, point to an "other" as the threat, and then promise to "deal with" that threat in the most brutal and thus instantly effective way possible. ...

But fear as a GOP political weapon goes back much farther than Trump. Nixon did it when he declared his racist "war on drugs." Reagan did it when he referred to black people as "monkeys" and "cannibals" who are "uncomfortable wearing shoes." George HW Bush did it with his Willie Horton ads. George W. Bush did it to justify two illegal wars while torturing and extrajudicially murdering Afghan and Iraqi civilians. -- Why the GOP, Fox-So-Called "News" & Rightwing Hate Radio Use Fear as Their Primary Tool

You use fear and hate, combined with your acceptance of legalized bribes from the anti-democratic 0.1%, bribes sanctioned by your Christianist SCOTUS, to abuse your political power and subvert democracy. Today's anti-democratic oligarchs keep you in power to protect them from any limitations on their abuse that might be imposed by democracy.

You magnify non-existent issues and support laws that go far beyond limiting those fabricated threats to further limit the democratic process. You purge voter roles of those not like you. You close polling places in neighborhoods you are afraid of. You support new voter-suppression laws enabled by SCOTUS's overturning part of the Civil Rights Act.

Your prime objective, to destroy all forms of public support, is killing citizens. You are so determined to destroy K-12 public education, you do nothing about the horrific murders of our school children with military-like weapons. Your determination to privatize higher public education is enslaving students to a life of insecurity, dependency and servitude to the one percent. You are so determined to stop Medicare for All, that you are advancing the privatization of Medicare beyond the stealth privatization of "Medicare Advantage"(?).

Your efforts to make the GOP the one and only political party that controls all levels of government are destroying our form of democratic republic. You use redistricting to keep your minority GOP in power. You minimize the voting power of minorities and maximize the voting power of a minority of white voters.

You lie perpetually to appease your minority base so they won't desert you or stop giving you their hard-earned cash. You lie because your base has been shrinking since he founding of this country. In the 2020 election, your shrinking base represented less than a third of all registered voters. That translates to about 22% of the general population.

GOP is a minority party and cheats to win!



2020 Eligible Voter Summary

(Image by Andy Hailey) Details DMCA



Registered voter data available here

Your shrinking base of white supporters is no longer enough to keep you in office, so you cheat. You do all you can to suppress those not like you. You pass laws to limit our maturing democratic republic as it awakens to who you and your GOP cult really are: a mafia with nothing to offer other than blame, distraction and destruction.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).