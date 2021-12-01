 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/1/21

Chuck Todd dropped false equivalence between Dems & Republicans? Aren't you embarrassed?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA

Chuck Todd showed a level of personal disgust with the politicians he schmoozed with as he temporarily dropped the false equivalence.

Watch Politics Done Right TV here.

I had to do a double-take and then immediately record a segment I had no intentions of covering. But if Chuck Todd decides to drop the level of false equivalence he has perfected over the years, I had to cover that news.

Democrats and Republicans are doing the yearly dance that occurs about the debt ceiling when Democrats are in charge. Republicans only think about the debt when others are in control. A case in point is Trump's debt, as described by the well-written Pro Publica piece, "Donald Trump Built a National Debt So Big (Even Before the Pandemic) That It'll Weigh Down the Economy for Years," that everyone must read.

The national debt has risen by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump's time in office. That's nearly twice as much as what Americans owe on student loans, car loans, credit cards and every other type of debt other than mortgages, combined, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. It amounts to about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.

The growth in the annual deficit under Trump ranks as the third-biggest increase, relative to the size of the economy, of any U.S. presidential administration, according to a calculation by a leading Washington budget maven, Eugene Steuerle, co-founder of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. And unlike George W. Bush and Abraham Lincoln, who oversaw the larger relative increases in deficits, Trump did not launch two foreign conflicts or have to pay for a civil war.

Did the Democrats use Trump's irresponsibility to hold America hostage? No! Why? Because they care and are responsible. But yet, too often, the savage game played by Republican politicians is treated with a disgusting false equivalence. Well, today may have put a small hole in that armor.

"Members of Congress," Chuck said. "Aren't you embarrassed by the silliness of this debt limit thing that we go through this shenanigans? Just shame on all of you. Shame! Come on. Particularly Republicans; you're playing games this time. I know the Democrats play games but enough of this. This is stupid. Enough of it."

I will take it if more of this is done. Let's identify the culprits.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
