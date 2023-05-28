Children's Awareness Month of June: Candles in the wind

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."--Rabindranath Tagore
"When I approach a child, he/she inspires in me two sentiments - tenderness for what he/she is and respect for what he/she may become."--Louis Pasteur
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."--Martin Luther King, Jr.
Sandcastle
Candles in the wind
Let them hold sway
Show the failing, frazzled world a better way
Each one a warm, glowing, shining sunray
Minds of pure sliver and gold
Not yet to deceit, hate and envy sold
Ever-ready to reachout and share
Though clad in tatters or garments threadbare
Children, cloaked in acts of heavenly truths
