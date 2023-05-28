Children's Awareness Month of June: Candles in the wind

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."--Rabindranath Tagore

"When I approach a child, he/she inspires in me two sentiments - tenderness for what he/she is and respect for what he/she may become."--Louis Pasteur

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."--Martin Luther King, Jr.

Candles in the wind

Let them hold sway

Show the failing, frazzled world a better way

Each one a warm, glowing, shining sunray

Minds of pure sliver and gold

Not yet to deceit, hate and envy sold

Ever-ready to reachout and share

Though clad in tatters or garments threadbare

Children, cloaked in acts of heavenly truths

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).