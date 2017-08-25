Power of Story
Can Anyone Stop Trump From Launching Nuclear Weapons?

8/25/17

Probably not--unless there's a "full-scale mutiny."

President Trump
President Trump
(Image by U.S. Department of Energy)

After President Donald Trump's unhinged performance at a Phoenix rally on Tuesday night, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper made a stunning statement: "I really question his ability to be -- his fitness to be in this office." Clapper, who is generally measured and nonpartisan, then said he was worried about Trump's control of the US nuclear arsenal. "[If] in a fit of pique he decides to do something about Kim Jong Un, there's actually very little to stop him," he said. "The whole [nuclear weapons] system is built to ensure rapid response if necessary. So there's very little in the way of controls over exercising a nuclear option, which is pretty damn scary."

No senior intelligence community veteran has ever publicly questioned the mental health of a president and suggested the sitting commander-in-chief was too imbalanced to be trusted with the nuclear codes. Clapper's remarks were a stark reminder that Trump does hold the ultimate power. At any given moment, for any given reason -- or for no reason -- the president of the United States can launch nuclear weapons and destroy much, if not all, of the planet and human civilization.

"People don't believe it when you tell them that the president can do this," says Joe Cirincione, the president of the Ploughshares Fund and a nonproliferation expert. "Whenever he wants. For whatever reason he wants. They think that is just too crazy to be true. But it is true. We have a nuclear monarchy. It is most consequential act any president can take, and it is the least democratic process in our entire government."

But is the world truly at the mercy of Trump and his psyche? Missiles do start flying immediately after the president gives the command, but is there no outside-the-box method of stopping an off-kilter president from impetuously waging nuclear war? Could Defense Secretary James Mattis block such an order? Could White House chief of staff John Kelly tell the military not to follow it?

Go to Mother Jones to read the rest of this article.

http://www.motherjones.com/
David Corn is Mother Jones' Washington bureau chief.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

This blog is merely an opinion piece based on BS and some senile retired liar and mass surveillance spy for obuma who spied on the American public.

Him and his word can not be trusted as far as anyone can throw this lying senile old dirty dog.

Next, the President of the USA does not have exclusive sole authority to launch any nukes on anyone. This opinion blog does not tell the truth and instead resorts to omitting the truth in an effort to launch little more than fear mongering for political gain.

Here is some truth:

wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_Codes

As commander-in-chief, the president is the only individual with the authority to order the use of nuclear weapons.[11] A two-man rule applies, however: the National Command Authority comprising the president and Secretary of Defense must jointly authenticate the order to use nuclear weapons to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.[

So David Corn lied when he said this: "At any given moment, for any given reason -- or for no reason -- the president of the United States can launch nuclear weapons and destroy much, if not all, of the planet and human civilization"

It is simply NOT TRUE. The Secretary of Defense MUST ALSO APPROVE the command to use nuclear weapons.

This blog piece is junk news. Fake news. And James Clapper, the worst domestic spy criminal in U.S. history should just fade away now into his senile retirement obscurity.

Edward Snowden outed this lying bastard 2 months after he LIED to Congress about spying on the American people.

James Clapper has ZERO credibility at this point.

I wonder if President Trump can still arrest him and charge him for criminal spying under the obuma administration??? James Clapper is an enemy of the American public. Another obuma traitor criminal spying on we the people.

Get lost James Clapper.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 25, 2017 at 11:18:12 PM

Author 0
Bill Johnson

OEN should withdraw this blog. Bury it in the BS trash file.

Unless OEN wants to develop a reputation for publishing lies and BS and fear mongering.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 25, 2017 at 11:22:00 PM

