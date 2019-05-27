 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/27/19

Call for a World Peace Concert

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Don Smith
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)
- Advertisement -

In the 1960s, anti-war music, rock music, and folk music transformed culture and helped bring an end to the Vietnam War.

Nowadays, there seems to be too little popular music about social justice and peace. The costs of war are largely hidden from people. Films cover war mostly as entertainment. Soldiers are treated as heroes who deserve special treatment. The costs of war fall particularly hard on poor people and African Americans, who rely on military service as a way to earn a living.

There is some existing anti-war music -- some examples can be found at https://worldbeyondwar.org/music/ and http://www.peterbergel.org/ but it has much less influence than it did in the 60s.

Perhaps aging rock stars and up-and-coming musicians can be convinced to join to compose and perform songs about war, peace, economic justice, etc.

- Advertisement -

How about a We Are The World of the modern peace movement?

You'd think that faith-based groups would be eager to jump on board the peace movement. Instead, most of them seem to welcome war with Islam. Maybe Pope Francis would join. The Poor Peoples' Campaign, under Reverend Barber, is working in this area, for sure.

Peace
Peace
(Image by quinn.anya)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Music can be more powerful than angry protests -- which can be a turnoff and which can be co-opted, infiltrated, and twisted by media -- and can reach more people than sad articles such as Army Virtue-Tweet Backfires: 1000s Expose "Heartbreaking" Horrors Of War and How About a Peace Race Instead of an Arms Race?.

War sucks but the U.S. has been in a continual state of war since 9/11. The U.S. now has troops in scores of countries. U.S. military bases surround Russia and Iran. The U.S. is threatening another democratically-elected government in South America, Venezuela, which is suffering under sanctions. Bipartisan majorities in Congress want to spend even more on the Pentagon, despite our $22 trillion in debt, and despite the disastrous consequences of recent wars.

OpEdNews headlined one May 27, 2019 an article about a memorial in honor of peace icon Blase Bonpane: 70's, 80's Anti-War Heroes Call for New Anti-War Uprising. The article mentions several famous people in the audience, including Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen, Mike Farrell, and Jackson Browne, who sang some songs at the memorial service.

It would be great if famous singers or Hollywood stars would speak out or perform more about these issues and if magazines like Rolling Stone or Vice (or whatever young people watch nowadays) gave coverage. Most people won't be interested in angry, message-laden peace music unless it's performed by a famous person. What do these aging rock stars do with their time nowadays? They can use their fame to help bring peace on earth -- or at least, lessen the amount of war.

It's time for a World Peace Concert similar to Live Aid and other benefit concerts on this list.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Smith Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://TruthSite.org for my writing, my (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The myth that the Dems are as bad as the Repugs

Why Abortion Isn't Murder

Why Dems should be furious at Obama

Image essay about blood soaked NRA

Government is like a computer's operating system: a response to libertarians

Failure to prosecute: why Obama is having trouble passing health care reform

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 