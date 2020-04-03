 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/3/20

CDC Says Wear Masks. Trump Makes it Optional, Says He's Not Wearing One

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
The NYTimes reports that C.D.C. Recommends Americans Wear Masks in Public, but gutless moron POSPOTUS Trump says it's optional and he's not wearing one. My guess is that his on TV political rallies, thinly veiled as Covid19 updates that the mainstream media are disgustingly broadcasting, unfiltered, will continue to include his team of idiots, none of them wearing face masks.

As has become predictable, the US is, far too late, recommending what other nations did far earlier. And even the recommendation has a caveat. Don't use the good, the most safe masks. Use crappy ones, or as idiot-in-chief Trump recommended, use a scarf.

The reason we're getting this weak recommendation from the CDC so late is manyfold.

First, the US has a disastrously low supply of masks and there were legitimate fears that citizens would take up masks needed by health care providers and first responders. This is a shameful situation that the government, that, ultimately, the president should never have allowed to exist.

Second, once the inadequate supply was recognized, Trump and his team failed to take steps to make sure as many as possible masks would be available. That would be done by banning all shipments of masks out of the country and commandeering manufacturing facilities so they could immediately begin churning out millions of masks. Neither of these were done. Maybe Trump asked companies to do it. That's not wartime leadership. You don't ask. You order. It takes some guts to actually issue orders that affect corporations, rather than helpless immigrants and poor people. Neither Trump nor any of his advisors had the guts, integrity or spine to make those orders happen. I don't think they've done it yet. But wear that scarf.

Third, I'm sure that Trump and his team of idiot incompetents resisted this advice, and that the advice was given weeks or months ago.

At this point, since it's clear that Trump is dangerously, with mortal consequences, failing to lead, governors should be ordering that anyone outside should have some kind of a face mask. And congress should be doing what it takes to supply masks to every person in America. If they can give each person $1200 they can give each person a three month supply of masks

Don't wait for the order. Use something as a mask starting the next time you go out. Don't go anywhere where there's a chance you'll be near people without a mask. And can double up on masks. Use a mask AND a scarf, or two different kinds of mask-- a cloth one and a paper one. Health care providers are even wearing three layers of masks. You can even order masks on Etsy.com

And check out this article I wrote the other day

PLEASE, Wear Masks and Gloves or some protection

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Robert Gormley

Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
I ordered 2 masks on Ebay today. In the meantime I made a mask

out of a pillow case. Trump was never the sharpest tool in the tool

shed. I never go out except to buy food.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 3, 2020 at 11:12:29 PM

Author 0
