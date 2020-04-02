 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/2/20

PLEASE, Wear Masks and Gloves or some protection

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

Surgical Mask 3M 1860 N95 Health Care Particulate Respirator Nose and Mouth Face Mask. Dream on. These are not to be found.
Surgical Mask 3M 1860 N95 Health Care Particulate Respirator Nose and Mouth Face Mask. Dream on. These are not to be found.
(Image by lkplzpfy26)   Details   DMCA

We were lied to when we were told that face masks did not make us safer.

It's now coming out that the reason people were told that face masks were not necessary was because there were not enough to go to health care providers and first responders. They didn't want citizens to take up all the masks that were needed by those at the pandemic's front lines.

But now it's clear that we absolutely all should be using masks. In some places people are already being fined for not wearing them.

So wear them. And order them or make your own.

You can get them on Amazon, but they come from China, so they take three weeks or more, or even longer, unless you pay a rush fee of $20, which will get them to you in a week to two weeks. I ordered 50 last week and paid the extra $20 and they're supposed to arrive tomorrow, a week after I ordered them. Checking Amazon, it looks like the best you can do, is, paying a stiff shipping charge, get masks in a week or two. Regular shipping puts delivery into May or even June.

with regular shipping you cn have masks in late May or early June
with regular shipping you cn have masks in late May or early June
(Image by amazon)   Details   DMCA

Meanwhile, I've taken a ski mask, which includes a nose hole and breathing holes, and I've stapled a portion of a vacuum cleaner bag to filter where the holes are. Having a shaved head, I'm also wearing a hat.

I've found disposable gloves at reasonable prices at restaurant supply stores and dollar stores. The best deal was 30 for a dollar at a dollar store.

I still can't find any isopropyl alcohol. The stores where I've asked have said that either none has come in or that very small amounts come in and then fly out the door. Alcohol is not usually on the list of things the MSM talk about but it's not to be found. The reason I want it is I want to make my own hand sanitizer, that I can also use to clean up stuff when I come home and attempt to decontaminate.

So, please, please, wear the masks, wear gloves and stay safe.

If you do go to a store beware the employees. I give them all the credit in the world for showing up, though they probably don't have a choice. But I've found that workers at stores are the absolutely worse at maintaining that six foot separation.

The best place I've been so far was Lowes. They put up plastic screens from above the head to just below chest level, to protect employees and customers at the checkout counter. Most stores are not even providing masks or gloves.

Some stores are providing disinfectant wipes at their doors so you can wipe the carts. Some are bringing carts in and wiping them for you. Others are still ignoring all these considerations. I'm either using gloves or I grab a handful of the produce bags that are available in grocery story produce departments. I am trying not to touch anything.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 187 quicklinks, 4925 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, I had previously purchased a box of 'antiviral facemasks' from Wal-Mart 'online' to use one while I 'sprayed the weeds' in our front yard. I recently wore one to 'pick up a prescription' at Walgreens. Of course, the scientific battle against the worldwide spread of COVID-19 coronavirus is intensifying and 'a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by US scientists has been found to produce antibodies capable of fighting off Covid-19 in the first peer-reviewed study of its kind'. #StayMotivated.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 2, 2020 at 10:00:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784
(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 42 fans, 1 articles, 15 quicklinks, 5551 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We are fortunate that we had some N95 masks left over from a deck sanding project last year. We don't have any vinyl gloves, but are wearing gloves we can sanitize once we leave the store. The super market we most frequent has installed the clear barriers you talk about at the checkout. Plus, they only allow one customer at a time at the checkout. The lines are all marked clearly where you're supposed to stand to maintain safe distancing.

I've been surprised at how many people don't wear masks or gloves to the food market. For a supposedly enlightened town like Amherst, Ma, they are behaving very irresponsibly.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 2, 2020 at 11:03:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 