PLEASE, Wear Masks and Gloves or some protection



Surgical Mask 3M 1860 N95 Health Care Particulate Respirator Nose and Mouth Face Mask. Dream on. These are not to be found.

(Image by lkplzpfy26) Details DMCA



We were lied to when we were told that face masks did not make us safer.

It's now coming out that the reason people were told that face masks were not necessary was because there were not enough to go to health care providers and first responders. They didn't want citizens to take up all the masks that were needed by those at the pandemic's front lines.

But now it's clear that we absolutely all should be using masks. In some places people are already being fined for not wearing them.

So wear them. And order them or make your own.

You can get them on Amazon, but they come from China, so they take three weeks or more, or even longer, unless you pay a rush fee of $20, which will get them to you in a week to two weeks. I ordered 50 last week and paid the extra $20 and they're supposed to arrive tomorrow, a week after I ordered them. Checking Amazon, it looks like the best you can do, is, paying a stiff shipping charge, get masks in a week or two. Regular shipping puts delivery into May or even June.



with regular shipping you cn have masks in late May or early June

(Image by amazon) Details DMCA



Meanwhile, I've taken a ski mask, which includes a nose hole and breathing holes, and I've stapled a portion of a vacuum cleaner bag to filter where the holes are. Having a shaved head, I'm also wearing a hat.

I've found disposable gloves at reasonable prices at restaurant supply stores and dollar stores. The best deal was 30 for a dollar at a dollar store.

I still can't find any isopropyl alcohol. The stores where I've asked have said that either none has come in or that very small amounts come in and then fly out the door. Alcohol is not usually on the list of things the MSM talk about but it's not to be found. The reason I want it is I want to make my own hand sanitizer, that I can also use to clean up stuff when I come home and attempt to decontaminate.

So, please, please, wear the masks, wear gloves and stay safe.

If you do go to a store beware the employees. I give them all the credit in the world for showing up, though they probably don't have a choice. But I've found that workers at stores are the absolutely worse at maintaining that six foot separation.

The best place I've been so far was Lowes. They put up plastic screens from above the head to just below chest level, to protect employees and customers at the checkout counter. Most stores are not even providing masks or gloves.

Some stores are providing disinfectant wipes at their doors so you can wipe the carts. Some are bringing carts in and wiping them for you. Others are still ignoring all these considerations. I'm either using gloves or I grab a handful of the produce bags that are available in grocery story produce departments. I am trying not to touch anything.

Next Page 1 | 2