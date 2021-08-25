 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/25/21

Bush Era War Criminals Are Louder Than Ever

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

Bush/Blair Terrorists
Bush/Blair Terrorists
(Image by Mayu ;P from flickr)

After the U.S. troop withdrawal established conclusively that the Afghan "government" with which they'd spent 20 years pretending to nation build was essentially a work of fiction thus proving to the world that they've been lying to us this entire time about the facts on the ground in Afghanistan you might expect those who helped pave the way for that disastrous occupation to be very quiet at this point in history.

But, far from being silent and slithering under a rock to wait for the sweet embrace of death, these creatures have instead been loudly and shamelessly outspoken.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has posted a lengthy essay by the former prime minister who led the United Kingdom into two of the most unconscionable military interventions in living memory. Blair criticizes the withdrawal as having been done out of "obedience to an imbecilic political slogan about ending 'the forever wars'," bloviating about "Radical Islam," and asking, "has the West lost its strategic will?"

It's essentially a 2,750-word temper tantrum, authored by the same man who fed the British people this load after 9/11:

"The starving, the wretched, the dispossessed, the ignorant, those living in want and squalor from the deserts of Northern Africa to the slums of Gaza, to the mountain ranges of Afghanistan: they too are our cause.

This is a moment to seize. The Kaleidoscope has been shaken. The pieces are in flux. Soon they will settle again. Before they do, let us re-order this world around us."

Blair promised that by helping the Bush administration usher in an unprecedented new era of military expansionism they could seize this unfortunate event to "re-order the world" in a way that would benefit all the world's most unfortunate people. Mountains of corpses and tens of millions of refugees later it is clear to anyone with functioning gray matter that this was all a pack of lies.

And now, like any sociopath whose reputation is under threat, Blair has begun narrative managing.

Next Page  1  |  2

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Indeed, 'the two, George W. Bush - Tony Blair, accused, took the law into their own hands. They acted with deceit and with falsehood. They acted in flagrant violation of international law of war and peace.

#VERDICT - We therefore find that the charge against the two accused is proved beyond reasonable doubt. The two accused are therefore found guilty as charged and the two accused are accordingly convicted on the charge'.

Chief U.S. Nuremberg War Crimes Prosecutor Justice Robert H Jackson - 'if certain acts of violation of treaties are crimes, they are crimes whether the United States does them or whether Germany does them and we are not prepared to lay down a rule of criminal conduct against others which we would not be willing to have invoked against us'. #CrimesAgainstHumanity.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021 at 3:04:28 PM

