

Bridging the Nations, With TAS Cru's Band

I said three days ago, in response to an article click here I found on Yahoo News:

"We have always known there was more to Kushner than was being disclosed during the campaign and the Prez-Elect period. Now that he is being tapped for an absolutely crucial job-- none more crucial in American international diplomacy-- we see that he is going to be utterly unable to avoid bias towards the one-state solution, having already helped the settler movement. And if he actually becomes part of the Bank Hapoalim investigation, he's gone. Everybody needs to archive this, because there may not be any more complete recitation of his history forthcoming."

And now, since that radical but not entirely unexpected appointment, Kushner has been tapped, besides, for being the mover in overhauling American bureaucracy, and has made one subsequent statement that he will run America like a business, and gain "efficiencies" for the citizens, with American business executives running the show.

I am not one of those who believes it facially impossible for a 36-year-old to be capable of conceiving and effecting positive change in the American ways of government, a too young, insufficiently trained and inexperienced boy on a man's job.

I have known at least one man, a professor, author and political researcher, whom I would have trusted at less than that age to be both competent and inspirational for the leadership position in that job, if he had been selected for it (or, in fact, to have been President of the US). There ARE brilliant people available.

But Kushner is not one of them. He is no more than an heir to a fortune who has tied his wagon to another heir of a fortune, one who never began to exhibit any sense of ethics (never had to, there are no such codes in the real estate or gambling industries). He has no experience in government, no matter how long he has known Benjamin Netanyahu. He has never been anything but an international (and by that I mean American-Israeli) capitalist; like Trump, he's never done an honest day's labor in his life.

And it is a sign of the chaos at the innermost circle of the Trump Administration that, since last November, Kushner has first been given a Senior White House Advisor position, next, an uber-crucial diplomatic position, and before you can say Jack Robinson, a place at the top of an operative organization-- "American Innovation"-- that didn't even exist until late last week.

Though it is clear that the man is utterly over his head, and permanently vulnerable to accusations of nepotism-- why, even Ivanka is now being given a White House office and a security clearance!-- he might conceivably grow into and do one of those jobs. Being the head of "American Innovation" is not something that NECESSARILY is bound to hurt somebody.

A one-state solution in Palestine will. That will be a war crime. And Kushner just cannot be a plenipotentiary ambassador without portfolio (David Friedman, Donald Trump's bankruptcy lawyer and an even larger and more direct settlements investor, holds the portfolio) while heading an entirely unrelated US governmental agency, and besides that being a "senior" advisor to Trump.

The meteoric rise of the influence of Jared Kushner can only be followed by his meteoric fall. And we may be sure that he's got enough millions of dollars set aside to maintain his lifestyle when the jig is up, and he must resign, or be fired, in the disgrace of his barrel-full of conflicts of interest-- just like his boss and mentor.