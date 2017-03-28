Refresh  

Boy On A Man's Job? Worse Than That...

By William P. Homans
Bridging the Nations, With TAS Cru's Band
(Image by self)
m the time the the nation first knew the name of Jared Kushner, we have known that his primary ambition was to be a man of unlimited riches, at the very least from the time it was announced that he would not completely divest his assets when he assumed his position in the White House. Since then his integral, deep ties to the Netanyahu government, the Israeli banking system and the settlers' movement have been disclosed.

I said three days ago, in response to an article click here I found on Yahoo News:

"We have always known there was more to Kushner than was being disclosed during the campaign and the Prez-Elect period. Now that he is being tapped for an absolutely crucial job-- none more crucial in American international diplomacy-- we see that he is going to be utterly unable to avoid bias towards the one-state solution, having already helped the settler movement. And if he actually becomes part of the Bank Hapoalim investigation, he's gone. Everybody needs to archive this, because there may not be any more complete recitation of his history forthcoming."

And now, since that radical but not entirely unexpected appointment, Kushner has been tapped, besides, for being the mover in overhauling American bureaucracy, and has made one subsequent statement that he will run America like a business, and gain "efficiencies" for the citizens, with American business executives running the show.

I am not one of those who believes it facially impossible for a 36-year-old to be capable of conceiving and effecting positive change in the American ways of government, a too young, insufficiently trained and inexperienced boy on a man's job.

I have known at least one man, a professor, author and political researcher, whom I would have trusted at less than that age to be both competent and inspirational for the leadership position in that job, if he had been selected for it (or, in fact, to have been President of the US). There ARE brilliant people available.

But Kushner is not one of them. He is no more than an heir to a fortune who has tied his wagon to another heir of a fortune, one who never began to exhibit any sense of ethics (never had to, there are no such codes in the real estate or gambling industries). He has no experience in government, no matter how long he has known Benjamin Netanyahu. He has never been anything but an international (and by that I mean American-Israeli) capitalist; like Trump, he's never done an honest day's labor in his life.

And it is a sign of the chaos at the innermost circle of the Trump Administration that, since last November, Kushner has first been given a Senior White House Advisor position, next, an uber-crucial diplomatic position, and before you can say Jack Robinson, a place at the top of an operative organization-- "American Innovation"-- that didn't even exist until late last week.

Though it is clear that the man is utterly over his head, and permanently vulnerable to accusations of nepotism-- why, even Ivanka is now being given a White House office and a security clearance!-- he might conceivably grow into and do one of those jobs. Being the head of "American Innovation" is not something that NECESSARILY is bound to hurt somebody.

A one-state solution in Palestine will. That will be a war crime. And Kushner just cannot be a plenipotentiary ambassador without portfolio (David Friedman, Donald Trump's bankruptcy lawyer and an even larger and more direct settlements investor, holds the portfolio) while heading an entirely unrelated US governmental agency, and besides that being a "senior" advisor to Trump.

The meteoric rise of the influence of Jared Kushner can only be followed by his meteoric fall. And we may be sure that he's got enough millions of dollars set aside to maintain his lifestyle when the jig is up, and he must resign, or be fired, in the disgrace of his barrel-full of conflicts of interest-- just like his boss and mentor.

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...





William P. Homans

"A one-state solution in Palestine will. That will be a war crime."

The war crime is already going on, of course. Have you seen the filth spraying trucks? They are filthy one-and-a-half-ton-model garbage trucks, small-dualies type, with turrets on the top from which they spray liquid waste-- or chemicals, or both, no one seems to care enough about it to investigate-- onto the houses in the neighborhoods of Palestinian towns in the West Bank.

This spraying of filth is, most ironically, part of the program of ethnic cleansing that any one-state solution would constitute. The goal of this Israeli activity, whether the orders to do it come from the IDF, or the various films I have seen are part of an organized campaign from within the settler movement itself, is to make life in Palestine unlivable to Palestinans, without, for the moment, resorting to driving them out by force.

As a man who has known the real streets, and the dirty underbelly of American society, all my life, I can only describe this as a punk move, like busting the windows, or leaving feces on the porch-- or spray-painting swastikas on the front door-- of the houses of some resident the punks wanted to drive out of their neighborhood. But far worse, of course.

If Kushner was to be of any use to world peace, or to Israeli-Palestinian peace, he would immediately tell his friend since childhood Bibi that these trucks must immediately stop doing what they are doing, and a full official disclosure of these activities must be made. Anyone can find these videos, with the ragged Palestinian boys throwing rocks-- because rocks are all they have-- at the filth trucks, just google 'em up.

Bear in mind that in the reasonable assumption that what the trucks are spraying is liquified human waste, the program is in fact not only acting to increase physical and psychological unlivability by the current inhabitants, but actively spreading contagion! That, in itself, is a war crime under the Geneva Convention.

If anyone was to actually use high pressure hoses to spray human waste products on a neighborhood, any neighborhood, in America, the sprayers would be facing multiple felony charges, and heads would roll.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 6:41:50 PM

William P. Homans

Notice that at the joint press conference with Netanyahu Donald Trump said that he would like Netanyahu to "hold up on the settlements a little." And Netanyahu chuckled.

Trump said that he would accept whatever the two parties (Israel and the Palestinians) wanted. Odd, I would have thought he'd want to make the deal himself, he wants to run everything else hands-on.

It was certainly a clear signal that the US would be behind Israel in a one-state "solution." I would infer that he thinks Kushner can in some way sell one-state, or some arrangement of Palestinian Bantustans, as one forthright settler suggested-- to Abbas (not to mention Hamas) as the best deal he, Fatah, and his people are likely to get.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 6:58:51 PM

Maxwell

Reading the title, I was certain this article would be about Donald Trump himself.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 8:50:15 PM

gunnar kullenberg

...and you write well...

...one thing...it really should be "uber" but....all Americans keep spelling it "uber" and pronouncing it "oober"...well it's not pronounced that way -- it's a German word and the pronunciation is difficult to write in English, there is no word in English (that I can think of) that uses the sound...

(...the insufferable Randy Rhodes was one of the first to blabber about "oober this" or "oober that" on radio...and the damage was soon done...)

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:52:27 PM

BFalcon

There is no more reason to worry today than yesterday, unfortunately no more hope either.


The solution in Palestine/Israel is not close yet.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:16:27 PM

