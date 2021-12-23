Blaming others while taking advantage of them.

Blaming others while looting their natural resources.

Speech at Glasgow, Scotland; November 2021

The United States is four percent of the world's population, but it consumes twenty-five percent of the world's resources

The United States, through the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, lends the wealth it has taken from many nations to the same nations, and charge them high interest rates and make nations poorer and poorer.

Nearly three billion people in Africa, Asia and South America are hungry and poor.