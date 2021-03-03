Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 5 of 10: The Apology

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/3/2021 at 7:54 PM EST

Poem #5: Please Accept My Apology

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



(A) The Sorry Speech

Optional interactive sorry available at links that feature "sorry" or "apology." Just click your sorrow along with Kev.

.



Well, alright Kev must have woke one yawning

and thought, today's the day I say I'm sorry,

got up out of bed and poured some coffee,

golden light beamed through The Lodge one morning,

that Brenda Lee tune in his head looping:

I'm sorry . And he looked up long enough

