Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 5 of 10: The Apology

Poem #5: Please Accept My Apology
by John Kendall Hawkins
(A) The Sorry Speech
Well, alright Kev must have woke one yawning
and thought, today's the day I say I'm sorry,
got up out of bed and poured some coffee,
golden light beamed through The Lodge one morning,
that Brenda Lee tune in his head looping:
I'm sorry. And he looked up long enough
