Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 10 of 10: Secret White Man's Business

Dorothy%27s Ruby Slippers%2C Wizard of Oz 1938.
Sonnet: Secret White Man's Business
by John Kendall Hawkins
Towards the end of the Wizard of Oz,
when they discover he's full of hot air,
all hell breaks loose with freedom ahead,
even the flying f*ck monkeys have no cause,
and as for the Munchkins, let's not go there.
The Wiz balloons off, Witchy West is dead
having succumbed to Dot's waterboarding,
and the triad chuffs to wishes come true,
and I wondered if Glinda was dating,
and Judy G made off with the gold, hoarding
the rainbow's mother lode, and I felt blue
when Glins slapped No to my soughed X-rating.
Then 'Abos' threw glass slippers at our heads:
some ducked, some stood tall, and one nut cried, "Reds!"