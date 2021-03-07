Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 10 of 10: Secret White Man's Business

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/7/2021 at 10:11 AM EST H4'ed 3/7/21

Sonnet: Secret White Man's Business

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Towards the end of the Wizard of Oz,

when they discover he's full of hot air,

all hell breaks loose with freedom ahead,

even the flying f*ck monkeys have no cause,

and as for the Munchkins, let's not go there.

The Wiz balloons off, Witchy West is dead

having succumbed to Dot's waterboarding,

and the triad chuffs to wishes come true,

and I wondered if Glinda was dating,

and Judy G made off with the gold, hoarding

the rainbow's mother lode, and I felt blue

when Glins slapped No to my soughed X-rating.

Then 'Abos' threw glass slippers at our heads:

some ducked, some stood tall, and one nut cried, "Reds!"