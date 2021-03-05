Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 7 of 10: Crawling To Rotto in the Rain

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/5/2021 at 12:06 PM EST H4'ed 3/5/21

Collage Sonnet: Crawling to Rotto in the Rain

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



against the push back curls the blow back whale don't make waves

fair dinkum Johnno an encrypted smile come up for air

percipi manipulandum the brain drains clockwise but nescio latine

at Gallipoli we smash Efes Pilsener diggers rocking the kabala a doleful didgeridoo

fast on the ferry over some cop takes notes investigates the sky

Bill Murray would love all the pretty quokkas pop-up ghosts with didgeridoos

many "Abos" died here on this island one swim per year

Children pedal along to the lighthouse where they drawl and twang at the sea

I met a blackfella once an open ward on a walkabout

he ran at me with a rock singing Gold!

Wagner's not so bad it's in his chromotones three degrees of separation

