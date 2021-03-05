Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 7 of 10: Crawling To Rotto in the Rain

Quokka, Rottnest Island
Collage Sonnet: Crawling to Rotto in the Rain
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
against the push back curls the blow back whale don't make waves
fair dinkum Johnno an encrypted smile come up for air
percipi manipulandum the brain drains clockwise but nescio latine
at Gallipoli we smash Efes Pilsener diggers rocking the kabala a doleful didgeridoo
fast on the ferry over some cop takes notes investigates the sky
Bill Murray would love all the pretty quokkas pop-up ghosts with didgeridoos
many "Abos" died here on this island one swim per year
Children pedal along to the lighthouse where they drawl and twang at the sea
I met a blackfella once an open ward on a walkabout
he ran at me with a rock singing Gold!
Wagner's not so bad it's in his chromotones three degrees of separation
