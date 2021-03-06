Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 8 of 10: All the Fallen Honkey Nuts

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/6/2021 at 4:42 PM EST H4'ed 3/6/21



bloodwood sap

(Image by Walter**) Details DMCA



Sonnet: All the Fallen Honkey Nuts

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



All the fallen honkey nuts I trip on

on my way to the post box to get news,

all fallen from red gum trees, I slip on

them night and day. Roots in poor soil, they exude

red ooze, bloodwoods, like menstrual bark gashes

having daily monthlies, fallen egg nuts,

Corymbia calophylla, ass is

sore for days, kneading rubs from honkey sluts.

Well, the Noongar call the red gum marri,

they don't trip; they call the red ooze mayat

and, counterintuitively, gory

wounds are stanched, roos tanned, bad breaths made quiet.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).