Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 8 of 10: All the Fallen Honkey Nuts

Sonnet: All the Fallen Honkey Nuts
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
All the fallen honkey nuts I trip on
on my way to the post box to get news,
all fallen from red gum trees, I slip on
them night and day. Roots in poor soil, they exude
red ooze, bloodwoods, like menstrual bark gashes
having daily monthlies, fallen egg nuts,
Corymbia calophylla, ass is
sore for days, kneading rubs from honkey sluts.
Well, the Noongar call the red gum marri,
they don't trip; they call the red ooze mayat
and, counterintuitively, gory
wounds are stanched, roos tanned, bad breaths made quiet.
