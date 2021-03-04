Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 9 of 10: Uluru Ayer's

Poem #9: Sonnet: Uluru Ayer's Rock Uluru Ayer's Rock
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Tastes great. Less filling. Tastes great. Less filling.
Always a jingle, a jingle unchained,
for beer or some detergent. A killing
can be made to the eyes of the untrained
consumer of evil deeds. It's Justice
or Just Is, one's less filling, a roo court
with the mob ruling, and saying Trust Us
or else; Democracy a last resort.
At Uluru there are rock caves, paintings
that are thousands of years old. Folks have peed
