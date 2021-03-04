Blackfella: Down Under: Poem 9 of 10: Uluru Ayer's

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/4/2021 at 9:26 AM EST H4'ed 3/4/21



Aboriginal Cave Paintings, Uluru or Ayers Rock, Australia

Poem #9: Sonnet: Uluru Ayer's Rock Uluru Ayer's Rock

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Tastes great. Less filling. Tastes great. Less filling.

Always a jingle, a jingle unchained,

for beer or some detergent. A killing

can be made to the eyes of the untrained

consumer of evil deeds. It's Justice

or Just Is, one's less filling, a roo court

with the mob ruling, and saying Trust Us

or else; Democracy a last resort.

At Uluru there are rock caves, paintings

that are thousands of years old. Folks have peed

