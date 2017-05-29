Refresh  

Bird Dogging

(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)
I'm always humbled when I find a gaping hole in my vocabulary.

The other day, someone in a political activist group suggested that it would be effective to 'bird dog' incumbents about a rather controversial issue we were discussing.

Mind you, I have made this tactic central to my electoral campaign strategy, integral to implementing my candidate contract plan of action. I just didn't know the name for it.


(Image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)

See? Even the Google definition mentions bird dogging in a political context.

Yes . . . "dogged determination" . . . very cute.

That cute characterization is the polite, PC way of describing what I'm proposing.

As I presume will happen, my enlightened, progressive, honest and transparent people's candidate has signed one or more contracts on issues that reflect the will of the majority of voters in the district where the contest is taking place. You can view the contract and the laundry list of progressive issues here, one that's drafted for the House of Representatives.

But . . .

His opponents, whether newcomers or an incumbent, are establishment candidates, thus HAVE NOT SIGNED THE CONTRACT. I've explained elsewhere why they cannot and will not sign these contracts, but basically it boils down to their all but certain loss of campaign funding and major party machinery support. There are huge stakes at keeping at bay any significant populist reforms, specifically those in the progressive candidate contract. Keeping obedient establishment lackeys in office is essential for the status quo.

For simplicity sake, let's say the contract in dispute is not the one listing the whole gamut of populist issues, but just one for raising the minimum wage. It would look like this.

Of course, raising the minimum wage is certainly the main focus in the battle for votes.

But the actual centerpiece of every element of the publicity campaign is the contract for raising the minimum wage. This is where the bird dogging comes in.

At every public rally, campaign event, fundraiser, town hall meeting, meet-the-candidate barbecue or hotdog eating contest -- literally everywhere the establishment candidate(s) show up in public -- there will be protesters wearing t-shirts, carrying signs, chanting:

Why won't you sign the contract for raising the minimum wage?

Understand: 'Why won't you sign the contract for ...' is not a genial request for an answer. It's an expression of outrage! It's a condemnation! It's saying: You are insulting us! We as voters are making a simple, fair, reasonable request. And you are defying the will of the people! It's a rhetorical question challenging the empty rhetoric of the candidate.

Of course, every candidate, especially when speaking to younger folks who are most likely working for or just barely above the minimum wage, is going to discharge billowing gusts of smiley-face vapor about the "crisis in the availability of good jobs in this country", and "all workers deserving a livable wage". This always sounds nice but is really a lot of stinky poop, considering that the official rate hasn't increased in seven years, and moreover, that adjusted for inflation the current $7.25 per hour is worth less than it was 50 years ago.

http://jdrachel.com

John Rachel has a B. A. in Philosophy, has traveled extensively, is a songwriter and music producer, a novelist, a left-of-left liberal, and has spent his life trying to resolve the intrinsic clash between the metaphysical purity of Buddhism and
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 53 articles, 2273 comments, 2 diaries


Bird dogging has nothing to do with dogs hunting birds or birds hunting dogs. It's basically in-person harassment, pursuit of an individual "with dogged determination", and is commonly used against politicians who are being outed by their opponents or the media, for dramatic effect.

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 17 fans, 111 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1375 comments


Reply to John Rachel:

Nice work, John!

This correlates SPLENDIDLY with the two-part series I'm now writing on the need for a new anti-duopoly Occupy movement as the needed springboard to viable third parties. With luck, I'll submit Part 1 of that series to OEN later today.

Such a movement needs characteristic tactics to make mainstream media headlines, just as the Occupy movement needed its chief tactic of "occupying the streets." While the tightening of the police state screws has made the key Occupy tactic less available, bird-dogging makes an excellent substitute. Politicians, after all, MUST talk to their constituencies--especially approaching elections--and a bird-dogging movement can unquestionably make itself noticed by hijacking EVERY one of those attempts.

Since your piece is an excellent introduction to the tactic, I plan to cite it favorably in my own series.

P.S. Your fine article would have deserved even deeper praise had you mentioned Progressive or Bust as the activist group whose discussions taught you the term "bird-dogging." But that's my ONLY quibble.

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 12 fans, 1672 comments


Reply to Patrick Walker:

This could even go over in Scranton.

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 35 fans, 40 articles, 191 quicklinks, 2178 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

Great article, great ideas, and great picture. I may even do you the "honor" of stealing some of it...especially the bull. Seriously, great ideas. We should change the national bird to the birddog.

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 12 fans, 1672 comments


Reply to David William Pear:

and the nation's first animal to the Northbound Bull, D.Wm!

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 3 fans, 356 comments


  New Content
Brother John, I finished reading your "The Peace Dividend" weeks ago and did not get back to you because I was still dealing with my own pessimism about the truly great suggestions you presented in this book and in the article to which I am now responding. For a long time I have noticed people being angry and disgusted with politics but they haven't had anyone (like yourself) to suggest to them what they really DO want. People complain about the weather, their own appearance and other things they can't change. Politics is one of the things many of us, especially after the recent election debacle, do not believe we can change. You and a few others dare to write a plan, no matter how annoyingly optimistic it is: something to go for.Watch out or you'll make this cranky old person "doggedly determined" again.

Patrick Walker

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 17 fans, 111 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1375 comments


I wanted to throw out a serious question, based on bird-dogging becoming the key tactic for an anti-duopoly Occupy successor movement--since the police state has largely kicked us off the streets we were occupying.

Here's the question: Should the movement (like Occupy) be named after its chief tactic and be called "Birddog the Duopoly"? It sounds a lot catchier than "Resist the Duopoly." And it would allow for endless cool memes like the "birddog" illustrating John's article. We could also relate it to "Birdie Sanders."

The possibilities seem endless. What do loyal OEN readers think?

Tony Orlando

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 10 fans, 10 articles, 1184 comments


  New Content
So John, would you not say that this picture on your article represents media sensationalism? I mean, that is pretty desperate bending a word with a dog's head. It kinda makes me discredit and not listen to your message.?!

