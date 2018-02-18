Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Bill Gates: Trump tax bill is bad. People like me should pay much more (VIDEO)

Bill Gates, one of the wealthiest persons in the world is not happy with Donald Trump and his Republican cohort's tax law. And he wasn't kind as he described the act.

Bill Gates challenges Donald Trump's new tax law

Link to video in case the embed is eaten by gods. Please follow on Twitter.

Bill Gates is very soft-spoken, but the billionaires' commentary carries a lot of weight in the American psyche as they tend to revere the wealthy.

"Do you think in that context," Fareed Zacharia asked. "The the last tax bill made sense where the benefits of the bill disproportionately went to people like you?"

"Your basic point is correct," Bill Gates responded. "It was not a progressive tax bill. It was a regressive tax bill. People who are wealthier tended to get dramatically more benefits than the middle class or those who are poor. And so it runs counter to the general trend you'd like to see where the safety net is getting stronger and those at the top are paying higher taxes.

"You'd be okay with paying higher taxes," Fareed interjected.

"I need to pay higher taxes," Gates continued. "I've paid in absolute, more taxes over 10 billion than anyone else. But, you know, the government should require the people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes."

Bill Gates shows what responsibility looks like in his interview. While I don't agree with some of his educational activities and do not believe in our form of capitalism, if more of the wealthy mitigated the aberration within capitalism with redistributive taxes, it would make lives much better for millions.

A few weeks ago Ali Velshi called out Donald Trump, and the Republican lies about the tax bill like most journalists should have been doing. He gave an irrefutable analysis of the law that points out the fraud that it is on the middle-class and the poor. Every one should watch it and make sure it gets wide distribution. The Republicans are doing a great job of marketing the tax cut scam as a success.

It is imperative that the downfall that will hit the economy, the loss of health care coverage, the skyrocketing cost of individual health insurance, and employer health insurance, and the expected interest rate hikes are attributed directly to the Trump tax cut scam and all the draconian Republican policies. Absent this the marketing juggernaut of the Koch Brothers and other GOP benefactors will create a plausible narrative Americans will buy; and then, goodbye Blue Wave or even maybe the Blue Ripple.

(Article changed on February 19, 2018 at 03:22)

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

