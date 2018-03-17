Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Beware These Health Myths

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/17/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)
- Advertisement -

Antibacterial Cleansers Keep You Healthy

An orgy of antibacterial dish, body and laundry soaps emerged in the 2000s to help people get "better than clean." But the bacterial overkill, when soap and water work just as well, fuels antibiotic resistance and possibly childhood allergies by preventing exposure to natural microbes in the environment. But there's a worse problem with the germ killers in such antibiotic products (called endocrine or hormone disrupters): they are the same compounds that are producing frogs with no penises in polluted streams and are actually pesticides.

- Advertisement -

Studies show that one "antibacterial" pesticide, triclosan, found in Colgate's Total toothpaste actually breaks down into chloroform with tap water and dioxin in the environment. It impairs thyroid function and lives in human breast milk, urine and blood.

Meat Is Safe If You Cook It

Cooking kills meat pathogens like E. coli, salmonella, listeria and campylobacter but according to government reports veterinary drugs, pesticides and heavy metals like copper and arsenic do not cook out of meat and in some cases become more harmful. In six months, four carcasses with "violative levels of veterinary drugs" were released onto the public dinner plate said one report.

- Advertisement -

There's something else that can become more harmful when you heat it: meat itself According to the National Cancer Institute, frying, broiling and grilling meat, poultry and even fish can produce heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons which are linked to stomach, colon, bladder and several other cancers according to medical journal reports and public health warnings.

Nor are luncheon meat, ham and hot dogs that are pre-cooked safer. To kill germs and maintain a "natural" color they're treated with nitrites which become nitrosamines, proven carcinogens.

Tuna and Sushi Are Safe After Mercury Exposes

Is your tuna filled with mercury? Many years ago the Chicago Tribune said unequivocally yes. "The tuna industry has failed to adequately warn consumers about the risks of eating canned tuna, while federal regulators have been reluctant to include the fish in their mercury advisories -- at times amid heavy lobbying by industry," said the paper. Three years later, the New York Times found similar contamination in area sushi.

Since the initial reports, both Time magazine and Consumer Reports confirmed shocking mercury levels in tuna. But the exposes have changed nothing. Instead of the industry cleaning itself up, we simply get warnings.

Depression is "Progressive"

- Advertisement -



Pharma uses these dirty tricks to stay a Wall Street darling
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Twenty million people have come down with "depression" since direct-to-consumer drug advertising was legalized in the late 1990s -- many self-diagnosing. Often the symptoms (overeating, fatigue, moodiness or "sensitivity to rejection") resemble the human condition itself, before drug advertising.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 