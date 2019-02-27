 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bernie Sanders Is Making a National Issue of This Strike

By John Nichols

February 27, 2019

From The Nation

Democrats and progressives need to focus on what the United Electrical union calls the "first major US manufacturing strike of the Trump era."

Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at rally of striking federal contract workers.
(Image by You Tube)   Details   DMCA

When 1,700 members of United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America Locals 506 and 618 struck at the sprawling Wabtec locomotive plant in Erie, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning, they got an immediate show of solidarity from one of the most prominent political figures in the United States.

"Americans are sick and tired of corporate America and their wealthy CEOs ripping off working families," announced Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, in a tweet dispatched shortly after the picket line was established. "I'm proud to stand with the locomotive manufacturing workers of @ueunion Local 506 and 618 in their fight against GE/Wabtec to maintain decent wages and working conditions."

That's the right response from a contender for the Democratic nomination for the presidency. Democrats have to stand in outspoken solidarity with workers, especially when their unions are struggling to preserve manufacturing jobs and maintain fair wages in historic urban and industrial centers such as Erie.

Fights over the direction of American manufacturing, especially in the transportation sector, are not romantic struggles to preserve old or dying industries. Locomotive production is booming internationally because of the role that rail transportation is expected to play in a new and more environmentally sustainable economyand because new technologies are opening up dramatic new possibilities. The question is not whether there will be locomotive production, but whether new generations of workers will get a fair share of the future.

The strike in Erie pits a union with deep roots in Western Pennsylvania and American manufacturing against a powerful multinational Webtec (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) that, after taking charge this week of a former GE Transportation manufacturing facility, has refused to maintain existing protections for workers. "We are extremely disappointed that the company could not see its way to agree to continue the terms and conditions that we have worked under for decades. Their refusal leaves us with no choice but to go out on strike to protect our members' and our children's future," says UE Local 506 president Scott Slawson.

According to UE: "Wabtec's terms and conditions, which they imposed when they took over the plant on Monday, include the introduction of mandatory overtime and arbitrary schedules, wage reductions of up to 38 percent for recalled and newly-hired workers, and the right to use temporary workers for up to 20 percent of the work in the plant."

That's provoked what the union describes as the "first major US manufacturing strike of the Trump era."

Sanders has been in the thick of this fight. Last week, he wrote Wabtec CEO Raymond Betler a letter that called out the new boss for trying to squeeze concessions out of workers. "Let's be clear," noted Sanders. "Wabtec is not a poor company. It is not going broke. Through the first three quarters of last year, Wabtec made a $256 million profit and had enough money to give you a $3.5 million compensation package."

"Corporate executives must not use the merger between GE and Wabtec to hurt workers," wrote the senator, who argued that "the Wabtec/GE merger should not be used to take away the hard-fought gains UE has achieved over the past several decades."

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
