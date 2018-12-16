 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

What the Hell Is Wrong With Paul Ryan?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Nichols       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   5 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/16/18

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)
- Advertisement -

It is outrageous that the House Speaker continues to block action to end US support for Saudi atrocities against Yemen.

From flickr.com: Paul Ryan {MID-335001}
Paul Ryan
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What the hell is wrong with Paul Ryan? At a point when the whole world is demanding urgent action to end the Saudi-led bombardment and starvation of Yemen, the Speaker of the House has been scheming to prevent congressional debate on a resolution to get the United States out of a humanitarian crisis.

- Advertisement -

This is not about partisanship or ideology. As Ryan was blocking action in the House this week, 11 Senate Republicans -- including some of the chamber's most conservative members -- voted with Democrats to open the Senate debate on ending US military support for the Saudi Arabia's assault on Yemen.

The 60-39 vote to advance the bipartisan effort by Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Mike Lee (R-UT) to invoke the war-powers authority of the Congress to constrain military interventions and engagements by the Executive Branch, cleared that way for a 56-41 vote on Thursday in favor of the S.J.Res. 54: "A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress."

"Today we tell the despotic regime in Saudi Arabia that we will not be a part of their military adventurism," declared Sanders, who has for months made the case for congressional action on Yemen, waging a two-pronged campaign for the resolution. First, he made a moral argument, telling his colleagues they have a duty to end US support for Saudi abuses that have fostered a "humanitarian and strategic disaster" in Yemen -- a crisis so severe that United Nations officials say it could lead to the worst famine in a century. Second, the senator made a constitutional argument, explaining that "The Senate must reassert its constitutional authority and end our support of this unauthorized and unconstitutional war."

- Advertisement -

Both arguments were sound. And they gained traction with top Senate Republicans in the aftermath of the Saudi murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. They chose, at the urging of Sanders and his allies, to embrace morality and their duty to the Constitution -- even as White House aides made every effort to thwart the resolution.

Unfortunately, Ryan continues to do the bidding of the Trump administration and the Saudi regime with which the president is so closely aligned. Ryan refuses to concern himself with reports on what United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund describes as "a war on children."

"Yemen has become a hell on earth for millions of children. Today every single boy, every single girl in Yemen is facing extremely dire need," says UNICEF regional director Geert Cappelaere, who reports that, on average, a child is dying every 10 minutes in Yemen -- a country where more than 400,000 children are starving and an additional 1.5 million are acutely malnourished.

Ryan went to extraordinary ends to prevent discussion of a change in US policy, which might cause the Saudis to relent. The speaker and his allies attached a clause to a measure related to the farm bill, which effectively blocked action on a Yemen bill that Congressman Ro Khanna has advanced in tandem with the Sanders initiative in the Senate.

The measure was approved by a 206-203 vote, with five Democrats -- California's Jim Costa, Florida's Al Lawson, Minnesota's Collin Peterson, Maryland's Dutch Ruppersberger, and Georgia's David Scott -- aiding Ryan's scheme. These five Democrats cast indefensible votes, and they should be ashamed of themselves. But the greatest shame is on Ryan and his caucus, as they have engaged in a pattern of moves to prevent action on the Yemen crisis.

"For the second time in less than a month, Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders in the House have opted to undermine our democracy by slipping a rule to block a vote on ending U.S. support for the war in Yemen into an entirely unrelated bill," explained Paul Kawika Martin, Peace Action's senior director for policy and political affairs. "They have once again taken the position that ending or even debating the U.S. role in the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet is not worth serious consideration, even as the United Nations warns the war-induced famine in Yemen could soon become the worst famine in 100 years. There's a grotesque irony in Republican leadership using the farm bill, legislation meant to ensure Americans are fed, to stop debate on ending U.S. support for a war that is starving millions in Yemen."

- Advertisement -

Ro Khanna was outraged. "This is why people hate Congress," declared the congressman. "Speaker Ryan is not allowing a vote on my resolution to stop the war in Yemen because many Republicans will vote with us and he will lose the vote. He is disgracing Article 1 of the Constitution, and as a result, more [Yemeni] children will die."

Go to The Nation to read the rest of this article.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

John Nichols Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

What the Hell Is Wrong With Paul Ryan?

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

GM's Plant Closures Confirm the President is a Liar and a Fool

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 17 articles, 3589 quicklinks, 6566 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Corrupt to the core!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 1:11:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Dana Bruce Thibault

Become a Fan
Author 509684

(Member since Sep 2, 2017), 2 fans, 10 articles, 138 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Short answer - Jared Kushner, slum landlord punk kleptocrat and Israel's sex toy.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 2:59:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 35 fans, 69 articles, 315 quicklinks, 5094 comments, 48 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Just another example of Ryan being nothing more than a piece of excrement. One can only guess who is paying this shell of a human to take this stand. He has long been attempting to bring about issues that are on the Koch agenda

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 3:29:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16371 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Everything is wrong with Paul Ryan, always was.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 3:00:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1068 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Those who live by the sword, die by the sword. Rest in Peace, America....or in Pieces, as it might well be.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 9:36:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 