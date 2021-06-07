Bernie Sanders ran for president promising a political revolution. When he did not secure the Democratic nomination, the unapologetic progressive immediately threw in as a supporter of a more moderate Democrat, Joe Biden, and became an ardent advocate for his former rival.
But that does not mean that Sanders has lost his revolutionary zeal.
In recent days the independent senator from Vermont has become the highest-profile and most enthusiastic congressional champion of the argument that Senate Democrats must use their narrow majority to enact a transformational agenda. Sanders has made it clear that he is pleased by the ambitions of the White House when it comes to strategies like those outlined in the president's initial proposal for an American Jobs Plan. But he has been equally clear in recent days about his frustration with the deference many Democrats continue to show to Republicans who are delaying and disrupting the governing process.
The Biden administration has been engaged in a delicate dance of negotiations with a small group of Republican senators, maintaining the faint hopes of reaching an agreement to approve the president's infrastructure proposal. Republicans, some Democrats, and many pundits who are unable to get over the delusion of "bipartisanship," have suggested that compromise is necessary to enact a more modest proposal.
But Sanders isn't having it.
"If Republicans don't want to cooperate and help us seriously address the many crises we're facing today," he says, "then, yes, we have to move forward without them to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and create millions of good-paying, union jobs."
This is about much more than the usual wrangling between Democrats and Republicans. Sanders has a longer and more ambitious history of working with Republicans who really want to get things done -- on issues ranging from fair trade to protecting civil liberties and auditing the Pentagon -- than the vast majority of congressional Democrats. But the senator is unwilling to play the fool. If Republicans fail to bargain in good faith, he is prepared to abandon negotiations and start governing.
Sanders is delivering a similar message with interviews, statements, and social media messages that suggest the time to act has arrived.
When CNN's Wolf Blitzer floated a case for continued negotiations and compromises on the part of Democrats, the senator shot it down.
"The Republicans say they're on board with a lot of President Biden's plan when it comes to 'traditional' infrastructure -- roads, bridges, airports, stuff like that," argued Blitzer. "Are you and other progressives denying President Biden potentially a bipartisan 'win' by including all of the other issues that you're labeling infrastructure that Republicans say is not really traditional infrastructure?"
The Senate Budget Committee chair answered with facts, rather than wishful thinking.
"According to the experts in our country, the American Society of Civil Engineers, what the Republicans are proposing for 'traditional' infrastructure is only a fraction of what we need," said Sanders. "I think every American understands that our roads, and our bridges, our water systems, all of that, is really crumbling before our eyes. I'm a former mayor, and what I know is that, unless you invest in infrastructure, it's only going to get worse -- and it's only going to be more expensive. We now have the opportunity to create millions of good-paying, often union jobs rebuilding our infrastructure. What the Republicans are talking about is totally inadequate."
John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.
