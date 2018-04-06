- Advertisement -

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted in his annual speech, delivered on in Moscow, that his military has a new intercontinental cruise missile that is "Invincible." For the sake of argument, let's say that it really exists and that it is really unstoppable.

Throughout time, scientists have sought to achieve invincibility by applying ever-advancing technologies. History shows they have so far been unsuccessful. Adversaries inevitably devise methods to counter any system of offense or defense. Even President Putin admitted in his speech that if anyone found a workaround, "our boys will think of something new."

However, if President Putin, or for that matter President Trump, were to seek it, there is a solution to achieve unquestioned invincibility for their nation. The method comes from the union of social science and quantum unified field theory--not from approaches utilizing weaponry, and not from the field of politics.



Military personnel practice group Transcendental Meditation to increase their performance and resilience

(Image by Dr. David Leffler)



Military personnel in Latin America, Asia & Africa practice Invincible Defense Technology to protect their nations

(Image by Dr. David Leffler)



President Putin could obtain invincibility for Russia if his armed forces were trained to form a Prevention Wing of the Military, composed of Invincible Defense Technology experts. Field-tested scientific studies show that large groups practicing the non-religious Transcendental Meditation - (TM) and the advanced TM-Sidhi - programs in a group twice a day generate a field effect that profoundly influences all within its vicinity. Militaries worldwide have field-tested this approach and are deploying it today.

The powerful, brain-based, Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) is aptly named. The word invincible means incapable of being defeated, unconquerable. Defense means to defend and to protect. Technology is applied scientific knowledge. The goal of IDT is to prevent enemies from arising. Once IDT is properly applied, Russia's military would become invincible because there would be no enemies to fight. No enemies means no war, no terrorism, no nuclear war and full security, as well as happy and productive lives for everyone.

IDT Breaks the War Cycle

Typical Military Model

(Image by Dr. David Leffler)



Extensive peer-reviewed research and military field-tests worldwide show that IDT brings about measurable decreases in war, terrorism, and crime, as well as improvements in quality of life, all of which are tangible signs of reduction of societal stress. These changes have been demonstrated statistically using measures such as reductions of terrorism and armed conflict, crime rates, accidents, hospital admissions, and infant mortality. (See: Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight (Retired, US Army), Dr. David Leffler, Duncan Brown, Dr. Carla Brown, and Arlene J. Schar, 1 August 2017, Preventive Defense as the Ultimate Game Changer. Indian Defence Review.)

In highly stressed areas of the globe, establishment of large groups of IDT experts have also increased growth of prosperity and economic incentives. Creativity and entrepreneurship increase as well. Also, on a global scale, when large groups of civilian experts gathered from 1983 to 1985, terrorism-related casualties decreased 72 percent and international conflict decreased 32 percent. These positive changes in social trends have taken place immediately after IDT was introduced. (For a research summary see: A New Role for the Military: Preventing Enemies from Arising-Reviving an Ancient Approach to Peace. Journal of Management & Social Science (JMSS), Fall 2009, Vol. 5, No. 2., pp. 153-162.)

The IDT approach has been used during wartime, resulting in reduced fighting, reduced war deaths, and reduced casualties, as well as improved progress toward resolving the conflict through peaceful means. IDT is totally unlike any other defense approach in that it does not use violence in an attempt to quell violence.

High stress levels within any nation ultimately create enemies. If dangerous levels of collective stress are reduced by applying IDT, then leaders will be more capable of finding orderly and constructive solutions to irresolute issues that have kept them at odds for generations.

With greater civic calm, citizens' aspirations will rise, and a more productive, more balanced society will emerge. Then violence as a means for change and/or as an expression of discontent will naturally subside.

