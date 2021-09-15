 
 
Sci Tech   

A Humane Approach Towards Peace

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages)   1 comment
Foreword by Coauthor David R. Leffler, Ph.D.

Since 2003 one of the main purposes of OpEdNews has been to give people who understand the value of scientific evidence an opportunity to be heard. Its mission is to provide a content management, social networking website that supports bottom-up, progressive visions, communications and tools for activism and organizations. WikiPedia describes OpEdNews as an "antiwar activism, and opinion website." I feel a more enlightened way to say this would be that OpEdNews is a pro-peace website.

The article below about Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) proposes a new military-defense paradigm of victory before war by preventing enemies from arising. Certainly, if such a lofty goal were possible, it would be in line with the goals of promoting peace.

The opinions expressed by the authors below have been referenced with extensive documentation and the scientific research cited is published in reputable, respected peer-reviewed journals.

Academic acceptance for publication means that a relevant group of experts (called the jury, or peer-review panel) has carefully examined the research study. This peer-review process is meant to screen out research that is not sufficiently well conducted to deserve publication or the attention of the rest of the scientific community. The authors of the article below cite nineteen peer-reviewed studies that back up their contentions.

OpEdNews is not the first publication to publish this article; to date it has been published in the following locations: SOUTH SUDAN: Nyamile, RUSSIA: South Front, AUSTRALIA: Alternative News Network, AZERBAİJAN: Azerbaijan Today, PAKISTAN: The Lahore Times, SRI LANKA: Sri Lankan Guardian, NEPAL: Review Nepal, and EUROPE/ASIA: Eurasia Review - A Journal of Analysis and News under the title: "Preventive Defense as the Ultimate Game Changer." To be published in so many locations worldwide indicate this article has already passed the scrutiny of these other publications. It is appropriate for OpEdNews to publish a different view of peace and war than what is normally offered by the mainstream media.

The IDT approach is now in the beginning stages of deployment worldwide (but all are not yet fully operational, see "New Solutions for Latin America: Transforming Live and Changing Nations" and this short online video "Creating Peace in Ukraine"). The peer-reviewed studies cited below are based on the consistent, reliable results of IDT bringing peace to worn-torn areas of our planet.

One of the primary strategies used in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as other conflicts for decades, was bombing. Can readers or military experts cite any peer-reviewed published studies to indicate that bombing is an effective strategy leading to lasting peace? If so, leave your comments below.

The only study that I am aware of involved the strategic-bombing review conducted shortly after World War II. It showed that the bombing of Germany was ineffective.

The first nation to permanently deploy a Prevention Wing of the Military (10,000 - 15,000 military personnel practicing IDT twice a day) could actually become the catalyst for creating a more lasting world peace.

A Humane Approach Towards Peace

By Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), Dr. David Leffler, Duncan Brown, Dr. Carla Brown and Arlene J. Schar

Abstract

The current perception of U.S. military leaders is that we live in a dangerous world, one filled with enemies that require the next level of disruptive technologies to subdue. Three properties define such technologies. They are unexpected, they hit enemies in a weak spot, and they cannot be avoided. From Pearl Harbor, to the nuclear weapons at the end of World War II, to the attacks on 9/11, disruptive technologies have proven impact, but they can suffer from problems. For example, tactical disruptive technologies have a limited force-multiplying effect. Strategic disruptive technologies (e.g. nuclear weapons), on the other hand, are dangerous to those who use them and are no longer held only by the U.S. To maintain its leadership in the world, the U.S. needs a new kind of disruptive technology. For maximum effectiveness, disruptive technologies must accomplish more than before. They must not only challenge enemies, but completely disable them. One such possibility is called "Invincible Defense Technology." This recently developed approach is inexpensive, scalable, and has proven effectiveness, as described in eighteen peer-reviewed studies [see APPENDIX]. Its effects are irresistible, i.e. enemies are unable to stop them. By applying this human resource-based, non-lethal, non-destructive technology, militaries can prevent enemies from arising.

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Perry called preventive defense "our most important tool for protecting American interests from the special dangers that characterize the post-Cold War era" - keeping potential challenges to security "from becoming full-blown threats."

Dr. David Leffler

Below is a copy of the editor's note that appeared here:

AZERBAİJAN: Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), Dr. David Leffler, Duncan Brown, Dr. Carla Brown and Arlene J. Schar (30 August 2021). POLITICS: Preventive Defense as the Ultimate Game Changer. Azerbaijan Today.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

The article below was published in 2017 in several locations worldwide. Azerbaijan Today is reprinting it in hopes that military leaders in Azerbaijan and elsewhere will consider deploying Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) to create lasting peace.

A suicide bomber and gunners outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan have killed dozens of people, including 13 US service members. The evacuation efforts while heroic have been chaotic and could have been handled better to get everyone out while avoiding loss of life. All of this including the 20 year in Afghanistan war itself could have been avoided if Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) had been properly deployed.

Perhaps readers agree that this is an important lesson for all of us.

Military leaders in the United States were amazed at how quickly Afghanistan fell. Similar situations could occur again elsewhere, perhaps even in Azerbaijan.

Tensions in the South Caucasus are currently at a dangerous high.

Azerbaijan has a powerful and respected military. But no matter how powerful, if large scale warfare breaks out the consequences would be devastating. It is not yet too late for the Azerbaijan military to deploy IDT to calm the rising tensions that culminate in war.

According to co-author Dr. David Leffler, other countries are currently considering the deployment of a global IDT system. Dr. Leffler requests that military leaders go to this website and do a webpage search on names of countries such as: "Armenia," "Ukraine," "Russia," "Pakistan," "China," or any other country of reader's choice. He asserts that word is getting out regarding IDT and that wise intelligence analysts would conclude that one of these countries will eventually deploy IDT. (Regarding Ukraine: he requests leaders go to this webpage and do a page search on the word: "Ukraine." In particular watch the online video of first stage Ukrainian implementation of IDT.)

Dr. Leffler calls on the Azerbaijan military to achieve the great historical honor of being the first military to deploy IDT to be operational on a global level. (When this was done using a civilian group, terrorism dropped 72% worldwide). He wants wise and learned military leaders to realize the only way to become truly invincible is to not have any enemies.

The extensive research on IDT indicates that if the Azerbaijan military chooses to be the first military to globally deploy IDT to prevent the birth of enemies, its military would become famous for achieving "victory before war" and true invincibility. According the the peer-reviewed research cited in the article below, by creating a Preventative Wing of the Military consisting of about 10,000 to 15,000 military personnel trained in the IDT techniques, Azerbaijan could actually become the catalyst for creating lasting world peace. That is why Dr. Leffler asserts that the wise military leader who accomplishes this great historical achievement will become the world's most famous military leader. Throughout history military leaders have won great battles, but they have never been truly invincible because they could not avert the creation of enemies.

If Dr. Leffler and the cited peer-reviewed research in this article are correct and Azerbaijan acts quickly, perhaps lasting world peace is finally in our reach within our lifetimes.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021 at 11:51:11 PM

