A Humane Approach Towards Peace

Foreword by Coauthor David R. Leffler, Ph.D.

Since 2003 one of the main purposes of OpEdNews has been to give people who understand the value of scientific evidence an opportunity to be heard. Its mission is to provide a content management, social networking website that supports bottom-up, progressive visions, communications and tools for activism and organizations. WikiPedia describes OpEdNews as an "antiwar activism, and opinion website." I feel a more enlightened way to say this would be that OpEdNews is a pro-peace website.



The article below about Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) proposes a new military-defense paradigm of victory before war by preventing enemies from arising. Certainly, if such a lofty goal were possible, it would be in line with the goals of promoting peace.



The opinions expressed by the authors below have been referenced with extensive documentation and the scientific research cited is published in reputable, respected peer-reviewed journals.



Academic acceptance for publication means that a relevant group of experts (called the jury, or peer-review panel) has carefully examined the research study. This peer-review process is meant to screen out research that is not sufficiently well conducted to deserve publication or the attention of the rest of the scientific community. The authors of the article below cite nineteen peer-reviewed studies that back up their contentions.



OpEdNews is not the first publication to publish this article; to date it has been published in the following locations: SOUTH SUDAN: Nyamile, RUSSIA: South Front, AUSTRALIA: Alternative News Network, AZERBAİJAN: Azerbaijan Today, PAKISTAN: The Lahore Times, SRI LANKA: Sri Lankan Guardian, NEPAL: Review Nepal, and EUROPE/ASIA: Eurasia Review - A Journal of Analysis and News under the title: "Preventive Defense as the Ultimate Game Changer." To be published in so many locations worldwide indicate this article has already passed the scrutiny of these other publications. It is appropriate for OpEdNews to publish a different view of peace and war than what is normally offered by the mainstream media.



The IDT approach is now in the beginning stages of deployment worldwide (but all are not yet fully operational, see "New Solutions for Latin America: Transforming Live and Changing Nations" and this short online video "Creating Peace in Ukraine"). The peer-reviewed studies cited below are based on the consistent, reliable results of IDT bringing peace to worn-torn areas of our planet.







The only study that I am aware of involved the strategic-bombing review conducted shortly after World War II. It showed that the bombing of Germany was ineffective. The first nation to permanently deploy a Prevention Wing of the Military (10,000 - 15,000 military personnel practicing IDT twice a day) could actually become the catalyst for creating a more lasting world peace.

A Humane Approach Towards Peace

By Lt. Gen. Clarence E. McKnight Jr. (U.S. Army, Ret.), Dr. David Leffler, Duncan Brown, Dr. Carla Brown and Arlene J. Schar

Abstract

The current perception of U.S. military leaders is that we live in a dangerous world, one filled with enemies that require the next level of disruptive technologies to subdue. Three properties define such technologies. They are unexpected, they hit enemies in a weak spot, and they cannot be avoided. From Pearl Harbor, to the nuclear weapons at the end of World War II, to the attacks on 9/11, disruptive technologies have proven impact, but they can suffer from problems. For example, tactical disruptive technologies have a limited force-multiplying effect. Strategic disruptive technologies (e.g. nuclear weapons), on the other hand, are dangerous to those who use them and are no longer held only by the U.S. To maintain its leadership in the world, the U.S. needs a new kind of disruptive technology. For maximum effectiveness, disruptive technologies must accomplish more than before. They must not only challenge enemies, but completely disable them. One such possibility is called "Invincible Defense Technology." This recently developed approach is inexpensive, scalable, and has proven effectiveness, as described in eighteen peer-reviewed studies [see APPENDIX]. Its effects are irresistible, i.e. enemies are unable to stop them. By applying this human resource-based, non-lethal, non-destructive technology, militaries can prevent enemies from arising.

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Perry called preventive defense "our most important tool for protecting American interests from the special dangers that characterize the post-Cold War era" - keeping potential challenges to security "from becoming full-blown threats."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).