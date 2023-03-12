Evidence-Based Technique to End War

Forward by Dr. David Leffler, Executive Director

Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS)

Readers of OpEdNews may recall the article I coauthored (A Humane Approach Towards Peace, September 15, 2021) regarding Invincible Defense Technology (IDT). An important new development regarding IDT has recently occurred. IDT, which is my area of expertise, involves large groups practicing in unison the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and advanced TM techniques that harness group brain power. This approach is scientifically verified by extensive peer-reviewed research. Field-tested means have demonstrated IDT defuses societal tensions by producing a coherent super-radiance field effect that affects the consciousness of all within proximity of the group, thereby creating orderliness and harmony.

One of the prominent pioneering proponents of IDT is Dr. David Orme-Johnson. He is the lead author of a study 17 years in the making, adding further support that IDT can prevent social problems such as crime, war, terrorism and conflict.

This article below differs from previous ones in that Dr. David Orme-Johnson took a personal approach to telling the story of the IDT research, in order to make the story more interesting.

For the most part the press has not given IDT the attention it deserves especially during these highly stressful and dangerous times. Currently tensions between Russia and the US are at an all-time high, and are simultaneously rising between the US and other countries such as North Korea, Iran and China. This high level of international tension could rapidly escalate into global catastrophe for all sides. When properly applied IDT could quickly reduce these high tensions.

In the late 1990s I was fortunate to study with Dr. Orme-Johnson as part of my IDT doctoral Internship program in Consciousness-Based Military Defense.

I can attest that Dr. Orme-Johnson is one of the world's leading IDT experts and I urge you to please read and share his thought-provoking article below.

When properly applied IDT has the potential to end all war and create lasting world peace - something we all so desperately need during these dangerous times of crises.

Evidence-Based Technique to End War



David Orme-Johnson, Ph.D.

By David W. Orme-Johnson, PhD

World Journal of Social Science publishes study showing that group practice of the TM and TM-Sidhi techniques by 1% of the U.S. population decreased multiple stress indicators in the United States Scientists call for a group to create world peace.

Occasionally in my career I have had the good fortune to make discoveries that show something that is utterly abstract look completely obvious. This study was one of those times. What could be more abstract than the idea that people meditating together radiate an influence of coherence throughout the collective consciousness of a large country like the United States, which reduced the numbers of murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, infant mortalities, vehicle fatalities, drug deaths, and children and adolescents dying from injuries? Who would ever believe it? Yet, this is exactly what this study shows.

Group practice of the Transcendental Meditation and TM-Sidhi techniques, including Yogic Flying, in the Maharishi Patanjali Golden Dome of Pure Knowledge at Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa. We have been meditating together every morning and afternoon since 1979 for the purpose of creating coherence in the collective consciousness of the United States and world and we have been studying its effects on reducing stress and improving the quality of life.

Figure 1 displays the number of people meditating together in the MIU community from 2000 to 2016. The horizontal green line indicates 1725 participants, the square root of 1% ( --1%) of the US population, the group size needed to engage the entire US population at a higher level of coherence.



Figure 1: IAA Group by Year

