 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Positive News   

Evidence-Based Technique to End War

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Dr. David Leffler
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

Forward by Dr. David Leffler, Executive Director
Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS)

Readers of OpEdNews may recall the article I coauthored (A Humane Approach Towards Peace, September 15, 2021) regarding Invincible Defense Technology (IDT). An important new development regarding IDT has recently occurred. IDT, which is my area of expertise, involves large groups practicing in unison the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and advanced TM techniques that harness group brain power. This approach is scientifically verified by extensive peer-reviewed research. Field-tested means have demonstrated IDT defuses societal tensions by producing a coherent super-radiance field effect that affects the consciousness of all within proximity of the group, thereby creating orderliness and harmony.

One of the prominent pioneering proponents of IDT is Dr. David Orme-Johnson. He is the lead author of a study 17 years in the making, adding further support that IDT can prevent social problems such as crime, war, terrorism and conflict.

This article below differs from previous ones in that Dr. David Orme-Johnson took a personal approach to telling the story of the IDT research, in order to make the story more interesting.

For the most part the press has not given IDT the attention it deserves especially during these highly stressful and dangerous times. Currently tensions between Russia and the US are at an all-time high, and are simultaneously rising between the US and other countries such as North Korea, Iran and China. This high level of international tension could rapidly escalate into global catastrophe for all sides. When properly applied IDT could quickly reduce these high tensions.

In the late 1990s I was fortunate to study with Dr. Orme-Johnson as part of my IDT doctoral Internship program in Consciousness-Based Military Defense.

I can attest that Dr. Orme-Johnson is one of the world's leading IDT experts and I urge you to please read and share his thought-provoking article below.

When properly applied IDT has the potential to end all war and create lasting world peace - something we all so desperately need during these dangerous times of crises.

Evidence-Based Technique to End War

David Orme-Johnson, Ph.D.
David Orme-Johnson, Ph.D.
(Image by Dr. David Orme-Johnson)   Details   DMCA

By David W. Orme-Johnson, PhD

World Journal of Social Science publishes study showing that group practice of the TM and TM-Sidhi techniques by 1% of the U.S. population decreased multiple stress indicators in the United States Scientists call for a group to create world peace.

Occasionally in my career I have had the good fortune to make discoveries that show something that is utterly abstract look completely obvious. This study was one of those times. What could be more abstract than the idea that people meditating together radiate an influence of coherence throughout the collective consciousness of a large country like the United States, which reduced the numbers of murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, infant mortalities, vehicle fatalities, drug deaths, and children and adolescents dying from injuries? Who would ever believe it? Yet, this is exactly what this study shows.

Group practice of the Transcendental Meditation and TM-Sidhi techniques, including Yogic Flying, in the Maharishi Patanjali Golden Dome of Pure Knowledge at Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa. We have been meditating together every morning and afternoon since 1979 for the purpose of creating coherence in the collective consciousness of the United States and world and we have been studying its effects on reducing stress and improving the quality of life.

Figure 1 displays the number of people meditating together in the MIU community from 2000 to 2016. The horizontal green line indicates 1725 participants, the square root of 1% ( --1%) of the US population, the group size needed to engage the entire US population at a higher level of coherence.

Figure 1: IAA Group by Year
Figure 1: IAA Group by Year
(Image by Dr. David Orme-Johnson)   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. David Leffler Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. David Leffler, a United States Air Force veteran, is the Executive Director of the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS). David served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Best Way to Fight Terrorism

Combating PTSD

A Humane Approach Towards Peace

Transcendental Meditation Could Help Veterans Administration

Beyond Nuclear Deterrence: A Complementary Protective Approach for Israel

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. David Leffler

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 14, 2009), 8 fans, 21 articles, 36 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Thank you, Dr. David Orme-Johnson, for sharing your thought provoking article on your new peer-reviewed study. It gives hope that your study 17 years in the making will quickly convince world leaders that large groups of advanced TM meditators can prevent social problems such as crime, war, terrorism and create lasting world peace.

Academic acceptance for publication means that a relevant group of experts (called the peer review panel or jury) has carefully examined the research study. This peer-review process is meant to screen out research that is not sufficiently well-conducted to deserve publication and gain the attention of the rest of the scientific community.

Another new peer-reviewed study listed below relevant to Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) was published shortly after Dr. Orme-Johnson wrote his article above:

Dillbeck, M.C. & Cavanaugh, K.L. (2023). Empirical evaluation of the possible contribution of group practice of the Transcendental Meditation and TM-Sidhi program to reduction in drug-related mortality. Medicina, 59(2), 1-32. This EurekAlert news release summarizes its findings: https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/979027

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 12, 2023 at 10:48:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend