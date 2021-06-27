Assange Prosecution Relied On False Testimony From A Diagnosed Sociopath And Convicted Pedophile

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

This major witness would be Iceland's Sigurdur "Sigi" Thordarson, a paid FBI informant who after his short-lived association with WikiLeaks has been found guilty of sexually abusing nine boys as well as embezzlement, fraud, and theft in his home country. A court-appointed psychologist has found him to be a sociopath.

"The court found that Sigurður is by all definitions a sociopath, suffering from a severe anti-social personality disorder. However, the court found that he did know the difference between right and wrong and could not be considered insane and could therefore stand trial," Iceland Magazine reported in 2015 during Thordarson's child abuse case.

This was all public knowledge when the US government was building its case to extradite Julian Assange to America and try him under the Patriot Act for journalistic activity which exposed US war crimes, a prosecution for which Assange is still locked up in Belmarsh Prison pending Washington's appeal of a UK court's denial of the extradition request. And now we know for a fact that the odious person whose testimony formed the basis for much of that prosecution was lying.

"US officials presented an updated version of an indictment against him to a Magistrate court in London last summer," Stundin says. "The veracity of the information contained therein is now directly contradicted by the main witness, whose testimony it is based on."

What this means is that the US decided to add more accusations to its previous indictment because charging a journalist for standard journalistic practices was too weak on its own, and now this decision has bitten them in the ass.

The article's authors explain that contrary to the claims in that indictment, "Thordarson now admits to Stundin that Assange never asked him to hack or access phone recordings of MPs" and "further admits the claim, that Assange had instructed or asked him to access computers in order to find any such recordings, is false."