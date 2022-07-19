On June 19th the Guardian published an article accusing Arron Mate of being the "most prolific spreader of disinformation" about the U.S. backed regime change project in Syria. After publication the words "Russia-Backed" were dropped from the title to just "Network of Syria Conspiracy Theorists Identified". The sub-headline remained the same: "Campaign disseminating disinformation sent thousands of tweets, often targeting the White Helmets".

Going back to at least 2011 the U.S. has pumped hundreds of thousands of tons of weapons to Syrian terrorists to overthrow the "US unfriended" government of Syria. The weapons admittedly have gone to Al Qaeda and its rebranded offshoots, including ISIS. Even the Guardian (here), and other mainstream media (here and here and here) have documented that the U.S., Britain, Israel, and their cabal are behind the terrorism in Syria and throughout East Asia.

As for the White Helmets, even the Guardian has published that they are funded by the U.S. and the U.K. (here). The alternative media (here, etc.) have documented that the White Helmets are an arm of ISIS and committing terrorism themselves.

While mainstream media reports are few and far between, the alternative media has been all over it for years. Wikileaks has provided troves of leaked documents too, which is why the U.S. and U.K. have been torturing Julian Assange for over a decade.

So, we now have daily war reporting from Ukraine. The mainstream media is not shy about showing us the destruction and death in Ukraine. It is all blamed on an invasion by Russia, which we are told is committing war crimes. Where has the graphic war reporting been for decades on the U.S. illegal wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and dozens of other places.

Below is Aaron Mate's video response to the Guardian's libelous smear article against him. The Guardian did not even have the journalistic ethics to ask for his comment before publishing. Here it is in his own words:

(Article changed on Jul 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT)