OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/19/22

Arron Mate Responds to Guardian Article on "Russia-Backed Network of Syria Conspiracy Theorists"

Author 500873
Aaron Mate
Aaron Mate
On June 19th the Guardian published an article accusing Arron Mate of being the "most prolific spreader of disinformation" about the U.S. backed regime change project in Syria. After publication the words "Russia-Backed" were dropped from the title to just "Network of Syria Conspiracy Theorists Identified". The sub-headline remained the same: "Campaign disseminating disinformation sent thousands of tweets, often targeting the White Helmets".

Going back to at least 2011 the U.S. has pumped hundreds of thousands of tons of weapons to Syrian terrorists to overthrow the "US unfriended" government of Syria. The weapons admittedly have gone to Al Qaeda and its rebranded offshoots, including ISIS. Even the Guardian (here), and other mainstream media (here and here and here) have documented that the U.S., Britain, Israel, and their cabal are behind the terrorism in Syria and throughout East Asia.

As for the White Helmets, even the Guardian has published that they are funded by the U.S. and the U.K. (here). The alternative media (here, etc.) have documented that the White Helmets are an arm of ISIS and committing terrorism themselves.

While mainstream media reports are few and far between, the alternative media has been all over it for years. Wikileaks has provided troves of leaked documents too, which is why the U.S. and U.K. have been torturing Julian Assange for over a decade.

So, we now have daily war reporting from Ukraine. The mainstream media is not shy about showing us the destruction and death in Ukraine. It is all blamed on an invasion by Russia, which we are told is committing war crimes. Where has the graphic war reporting been for decades on the U.S. illegal wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and dozens of other places.

Below is Aaron Mate's video response to the Guardian's libelous smear article against him. The Guardian did not even have the journalistic ethics to ask for his comment before publishing. Here it is in his own words:

David is a columnist writing on foreign affairs, economic, and political and social issues.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
David William Pear

I used to read the Guardian everyday. It had some great journalists, excellent articles, and a very lively comment section called CiF (comment is free).

Then in 2014 their was a shakeup. The UK government cracked down after the Edward Snowden articles. The Guardian had run into financial difficulty and NGO's with agendas stepped in. Good journalists were fired, retired and silenced. Many commenters were censored and banned--- kicked Off-Guardian.

Now the Guardian lies in disgrace and ruin. It is just another stenographer for the mic, spies, crooks, oligarchs and the deep state. It is a war propagandists which is the lowest form presstitute.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022 at 1:34:52 PM

Author 0
