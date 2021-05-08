 
 
Armenian people honor May 9

Aram Manukyan

On May 9, the Armenian people traditionally celebrate a triple holiday The Victory in the Great Patriotic War, T he Creation of the Artsakh Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi.

This year marks the 29th anniversary of the liberation of the fortress city of Shushi. But currently Shushi is under the control of the enemy forces.

Of course, the population of Armenia is still in shock from the consequences of the war with Azerbaijan. But it does not mean that we will erase this heroic day from the historical memory, that is as important as the events of the Second World War.

The victory in the Great Patriotic War was of vital importance for the Armenian people, because defeat threatened the destruction of Armenia. After all, Turkey was an actual ally of Germany, that literally before the start of the war, on June 18, 1941, signed a pact of friendship and non-aggression with Germany, according to which the German warships were given free access to the Black Sea.

At the beginning of the war, Turkey concentrated 26 armed divisions on the border with Soviet Armenia and waited for a convenient moment to invade its territory and organize a new Armenian genocide like in 1915.

From the first days of the Great Patriotic War, the Armenians took an active part in it. From June 22 to May 1945, more than 500 thousand Armenians were drafted into the Soviet Army. During the war, six Armenian divisions were created.

On the eve of the war, military educational institutions were established in Armenia, in particular, a special artillery school and a special school for the air force.

On June 29, by decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia, fighter battalions were created in the republic to protect objects of military importance and fight enemy saboteurs. The battalions included 12 thousand people, of which 8 thousand were sent to the front, among them - 700 paratroopers.

During the Great Patriotic War, more than a hundred Armenians were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Ivan Baghramyan and Nelson Stepanyan were awarded th e title of Marshal of the Soviet Union twice.

We should not just lay flowers on monuments, but really appreciate the heroic feat of our ancestors and see in it a certain source of fortitude.

This is especially important for self-education and upbringing of future generations.

 

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

