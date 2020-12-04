 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Armenia is waiting for the results of exchange of war prisoners

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514929
Message Aram Manukyan

The population of Armenia and representatives of the diaspora are waiting for the results of search ing for lost people , exchang ing the bodies of dead soldiers and return ing war prisoners held in Azerbaijan after the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku is artificially delaying the process of exchange of war prisoners.

During the war, human rights defenders and the Armenian representation at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) worked on prisoners returning .

Now the effectiveness of measures directly depends on the share of participation of the President of Russia, who is the main mediator between the leadership of the two parties to the conflict.

The role of the OSCE Minsk Group in the diplomatic settlement is no longer of paramount importance. And, to be honest, I haven't had it before.

As far as possible, the Armenian Defense Ministry increases the intensity of work with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Information about the prisoners was provided to the ICRC and other international structures.

However, wait ing is painful, people are desperate. In Yerevan, protests are held by relatives who have not received news of their relatives for several weeks.

An objective reason for the persistence of panic among the population is the distribution of deliberately edited video materials of unknown origin, which allegedly contain prisoners of war. Often, such videos have nothing to do with the military actions in Karabakh. It is extremely difficult to combat their spread. It is more productive to issue timely refutations and conduct educational work with the population of Armenia.

Not only Moscow, but also Washington, Berlin, Brussels have the opportunity, to put it mildly, to remind Baku of the obligation, firstly, to provide data on the condition of prisoners of war, and secondly, to ensure compliance with all humanitarian standards in relation to them, so that they are not tortured and received the necessary medical assistance.


p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; direction: ltr; color: #000000; line-height: 115%; text-align: left; orphans: 2; widows: 2 } p.western { font-size: 12pt; so-language: en-US } p.cjk { font-size: 12pt; so-language: hi-IN } p.ctl { font-size: 12pt } a:link { so-language: zxx }

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

What are the consequences of the Sasna Tsrer provocations?

Karabakh crisis is a signal of the need to resolve frozen conflicts

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 