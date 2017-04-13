- Advertisement -

There are several here on OpEdNews who realize that posting articles back and forth to each other is not working and ask what can we do to actually bring about change.

In a synoptic overview I think this is a two-fold problem/solution. First we need to know the true scope of the forces keeping us in our places and then we need to organize a plan to create a better future we want.

So, what are the impediments. This is not a bunch of rich people running around bumping into each other and bad things happen. There is, I believe, a cabal that runs this nation, runs our lives. Those things we view as power like corporations, banks and money, media, mostly secret intel agencies, the police-state apparatus, the military and our political system are simply tools the cabal uses for control. We can not meaningfully appeal to any of these things for redress. As was said in the novel '1984, "power is an end in itself"--you cannot understand it, you cannot appeal to it.

So now we know how steep is the path. The way forward to a positive future must be conceptualized then created out of whole cloth. We cannot use the instruments of power the cabal uses to control us, for obvious reasons. This is how difficult the path to a better future is. The cabal might destroy us all if they thought we might be successful and if that success would erode their power as well it would. Today the cabal is mostly busy radiating chaos out from the Middle East with the entire planet as their goal. They believe that it will be easier to consolidate all power unto themselves out of chaos and this seems self-evident to me.

As an aside I note that virtually all political and social issues we talk about here and that fill us with such angst the cabal considers to be business-as-usual crowd control.

Anyway, if we cause them concern here in the US they can easily turn their attention on us to quash any budding hope for that better future. Martial law or simply a 9/11-type event would likely bring us huddling together pleading with the cabal to save us from that which they arranged for us--it worked the first time and will continue to work on us until we prove ourselves to be their equals. ???

So, long story short, we do something meaningful for ourselves, for humanity, for the planet when that doing creates our self-determined future as a consequence, a product of the 'doing'.

If we are serious about moving away from passing notes back and forth those of us who understand the way forward does not involve voting harder need a place to meet; we need to collect ideas and distill them down and see if this produces a glimmer of hope that can translate into action--onward.

Don Scotten

scotten6@gmail.com