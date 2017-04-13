Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Are we passing notes here and accomplishing little?

By       Message Don Scotten     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

There are several here on OpEdNews who realize that posting articles back and forth to each other is not working and ask what can we do to actually bring about change.

In a synoptic overview I think this is a two-fold problem/solution. First we need to know the true scope of the forces keeping us in our places and then we need to organize a plan to create a better future we want.

- Advertisement -

So, what are the impediments. This is not a bunch of rich people running around bumping into each other and bad things happen. There is, I believe, a cabal that runs this nation, runs our lives. Those things we view as power like corporations, banks and money, media, mostly secret intel agencies, the police-state apparatus, the military and our political system are simply tools the cabal uses for control. We can not meaningfully appeal to any of these things for redress. As was said in the novel '1984, "power is an end in itself"--you cannot understand it, you cannot appeal to it.

So now we know how steep is the path. The way forward to a positive future must be conceptualized then created out of whole cloth. We cannot use the instruments of power the cabal uses to control us, for obvious reasons. This is how difficult the path to a better future is. The cabal might destroy us all if they thought we might be successful and if that success would erode their power as well it would. Today the cabal is mostly busy radiating chaos out from the Middle East with the entire planet as their goal. They believe that it will be easier to consolidate all power unto themselves out of chaos and this seems self-evident to me.

As an aside I note that virtually all political and social issues we talk about here and that fill us with such angst the cabal considers to be business-as-usual crowd control.

Anyway, if we cause them concern here in the US they can easily turn their attention on us to quash any budding hope for that better future. Martial law or simply a 9/11-type event would likely bring us huddling together pleading with the cabal to save us from that which they arranged for us--it worked the first time and will continue to work on us until we prove ourselves to be their equals. ???

- Advertisement -

So, long story short, we do something meaningful for ourselves, for humanity, for the planet when that doing creates our self-determined future as a consequence, a product of the 'doing'.

If we are serious about moving away from passing notes back and forth those of us who understand the way forward does not involve voting harder need a place to meet; we need to collect ideas and distill them down and see if this produces a glimmer of hope that can translate into action--onward.

Don Scotten

scotten6@gmail.com

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

The Gag Response; Why Bernie supporters won't vote for Hillary

Why We Struggle

Out of Control Military

Why The People's Summit Failed

A veteran asks: thanks for what?--revisited

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 