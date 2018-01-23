From Smirking Chimp

The Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards have been bestowed and Academy Award nominations will be announced today. And, of course, President Donald Trump last week conferred his Fake News Awards.

Now it's our turn to weigh in, with the Trumpys, recognizing the worst elements of what is likely to go down as the worst presidency in American history.

Every day through January 29, we'll announce nominations in a category and invite Twitter voting to select the worst of the worst. We'll announce the losers (winners) on January 30, the day of the State of the Union.

We begin today with nominations for the Trumpy for the Worst Corrupting Conflict of Interest.

Trump's refusal to divest his business interests is one of the defining features of his presidency, creating direct conflicts for the president relating to a wide swath of issues, signaling his utter disregard for ethical norms, and creating a climate in which governmental corruption is normalized. Against this backdrop, it's no surprise that the contest for Worst Corrupting Conflict of Interest is so intense.

Nominees for today's Trumpy, "Worst Corrupting Conflict of Interest," are: - Advertisement - 1) Trump International Hotel & Mar-a-Lago

2) Jared Kushner & the Middle East

3) The Tax Scam: Tax Cuts for Trump & the Cabinet

And the nominees are:

Which corrupting conflict is the worst? Vote here.

