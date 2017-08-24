

Slavery

(Image by cliffjamester) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

[This article was first published by The Real News Network, February 24, 2014]

Hillary Clinton to Africa" "Get over it".

"For goodness sakes, this is the 21st century. We've got to get over what happened 50, 100, 200 years ago and let's make money for everybody. That's the best way to try to create some new energy and some new growth in Africa."

- Advertisement -

(Reuters, June 15, 2010: "Africa must reform - Hillary Clinton")

- Advertisement -

Barack Obama to Africa" "No excuses".

"I think part of what's hampered advancement in Africa is that for many years we've made excuses about corruption or poor governance, that this was somehow the consequence of neo-colonialism, or the West has been oppressive, or racism -- I'm not a big -- I'm not a believer in excuses."

(The Telegraph, July 9, 2009: "Barack Obama tells Africa to stop blaming colonialism for problems.")

[Donald Trump Tweet: President Trump: "George Washington was a slave owner... Are we gonna take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?"---2017]

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17