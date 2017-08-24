Power of Story
Slavery, King Cotton and the Industrial Revolution.

From flickr.com: Slavery {MID-154983}
Slavery
(Image by cliffjamester)   Permission   Details   DMCA
[This article was first published by The Real News Network, February 24, 2014]

Hillary Clinton to Africa" "Get over it".

"For goodness sakes, this is the 21st century. We've got to get over what happened 50, 100, 200 years ago and let's make money for everybody. That's the best way to try to create some new energy and some new growth in Africa."

(Reuters, June 15, 2010: "Africa must reform - Hillary Clinton")

Barack Obama to Africa" "No excuses".

"I think part of what's hampered advancement in Africa is that for many years we've made excuses about corruption or poor governance, that this was somehow the consequence of neo-colonialism, or the West has been oppressive, or racism -- I'm not a big -- I'm not a believer in excuses."

(The Telegraph, July 9, 2009: "Barack Obama tells Africa to stop blaming colonialism for problems.")

[Donald Trump Tweet: President Trump: "George Washington was a slave owner... Are we gonna take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson?"---2017]

Trump's Tweets and white supremacists have made the topic of slavery current news. It is something that we should never forget and never will be able to because it has never been dealt with properly.

The only way to scrub away the shame of a nation that has committed crimes against humanity is to lance the boil of history, make amends, seek reconciliation and pay reparations. That is something that the US has never been able to do so we will keep paying the price in other ways, unpleasant ways and in comparison much more costly ways.

We should keep it in mind that the US wars of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity are costing us plenty today. One-trillion dollars on Afghanistan, one-trillion dollars on Iraq, gross inequality, lack of first class healthcare, education and infrastructure for all.

Hidden fees are hell to pay.

