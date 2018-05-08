Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

A juice bar, to feed body and soul

Cornelius Houston ... the smoothies guy
(Image by IR Photography)
By Bob Gaydos

There's a new juice bar in my town. This is good news because it means someone thinks the town, Pine Bush, is ready to take that next step from "you've got potential" to "Where can I get a blueberry-kale-banana-beets-coconut water-smoothie?"

Why, right there on Main Street, fella, smack dab between the vegetarian/vegan restaurant and the health food store.

There was a time not so long ago that one could write about small towns and new businesses -- "good news" -- without feeling the need to explain that the motivation was at least partially to preserve one's sanity and to reaffirm the belief that societies can survive even deeply disturbing times, such as ours, when "ordinary' people do out-of-the-ordinary things because it feels right to them and it might be good for others as well.

Call this a mental health column.

So, smoothies "

I'm not a health food fanatic, but I do recognize and appreciate the benefits of being selective in what I ingest. As I've written about previously, my eating and exercise habits changed dramatically five years ago after a long-ignored visit to a doctor. Any doctor. The doctor I went to suggested I lose weight and avoid sugars, salt, red meat and fried or processed foods. The Great American Diet. Get some exercise, too.

She was pretty clear about the benefits of following her "suggestions" and just as clear about the likely consequences of ignoring them. To my credit, I've been doing my best to do as the doctor suggested without going to extremes. With the help of a persistent partner, I've lost 50 pounds and kept it off. I feel healthier, look better and eat very well, thank you.

This is why the smoothies guy coming to town was good news. It's tasty food, healthful and a nice complement to the fine Asian, Italian and Mexican food already available.

The smoothies guy has a name, Cornelius Houston. He's 38 years old, a big, friendly guy who says he got tired of not having a place to get the kind of healthful food he wanted in his town, "So I decided to open one myself."

His establishment, Healthy Temptations, serves juices (orange, beet, carrot), smoothies (from the menu of fruits and veggies or create your own), salads, wraps and, yes, foodies, avocado toast with toppings and a baked bread that is a true treat.

Houston also grinds out wheatgrass shots for those who are fans of this superfood. It contains potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, pantothenic acid, iron, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium. It even contains some protein. A sign in the juice bar says one wheatgrass shot is the equivalent of 2 1/2 pounds of green salad.

While the science is still officially out on wheatgrass, health claims for it include acting as an antioxidant, fighting infections, managing gastrointestinal processes (it's gluten-free) and providing energy. A lot of people swear by it. In my case, the jury is also out on taste, so I'm easing into it by taking a sip of my partner's regular shot. She loves it.

My point here is not to try to convince anyone to like wheatgrass or smoothies or, heaven forbid, maybe to eat more healthful foods. Experience has taught me that, despite the conventional wisdom, you can talk to people about religion and sometimes politics, but don't even suggest that they skip the cheesecake and try the fruit bowl. Not if you want to remain friends. Americans believe they have a god-given right to eat what they want, whenever they want and as much as they want. It says so in the Constitution, or something like that.

So be it. I'm just impressed to see a man take matters into his own hands and open a business in which he has no experience because he saw a need no one was addressing. That's how communities grow and prosper.

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Meryl Ann Butler

Sounds delish, I'll have to try it next time I'm in Orange Cty...which might be this summer when I go up to check out the family cemetery in Carmel...Thanks, Bob, great article!

Submitted on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 6:31:52 PM

