Tania Vojvodic was Team Trump 2016 National Team Leader and Texas Congressional District Co-Chair. She is now off of the train and one of the most avid opponents of Donald Trump.

Tania Vojvodic gave me a heartfelt interview explaining the reason why she is now completely off of the Donald Trump train. She did not pull any punches.

A few months ago Tania released a video that went viral that I wrote about titled "This is what makes Trump scary, his followers." She was not happy about the article, and she found me and called me. I do not believe Tania expected that she would have a civil conversation with "this liberal, " but she had one. I wrote about that phone call we had last May where, while we disagreed, were able to communicate at least and exchange ideas.

This morning she called me to let me know she was leaving the Trump train altogether. She was disappointed with his appointments and his reversal of many of the promises he made. The full interview is above. However, after the interview, we spoke a bit more. She had a heartfelt moment that clearly indicated how she felt used, in her terms, trumped by Trump.