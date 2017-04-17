Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

A Trump district co-chair just called me: 'I am off the train. We were trumped.' (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/17/17

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Tania Vojvodic was Team Trump 2016 National Team Leader and Texas Congressional District Co-Chair. She is now off of the train and one of the most avid opponents of Donald Trump.

Tania Vojvodic full interview

Tania Vojvodic gave me a heartfelt interview explaining the reason why she is now completely off of the Donald Trump train. She did not pull any punches.

A few months ago Tania released a video that went viral that I wrote about titled "This is what makes Trump scary, his followers." She was not happy about the article, and she found me and called me. I do not believe Tania expected that she would have a civil conversation with "this liberal, " but she had one. I wrote about that phone call we had last May where, while we disagreed, were able to communicate at least and exchange ideas.

This morning she called me to let me know she was leaving the Trump train altogether. She was disappointed with his appointments and his reversal of many of the promises he made. The full interview is above. However, after the interview, we spoke a bit more. She had a heartfelt moment that clearly indicated how she felt used, in her terms, trumped by Trump.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://egbertowillies.com
Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

My conversation with a police officer about the killing of black men, policing, and more

Sanders operative Angie Morelli tells Politics Done Right what really happened in Nevada (VIDEO)

Reaction to France's 9/11 in Paris is dej- vu

Joy-Ann Reid's most prescient message to voters who elected Trump

Two Scandinavian journalists discuss European views of Sanders, Trump, & US Electorate

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 