A Time for Action Against Gun Violence in Schools! by Diane Ravitch & Carol Burris

by Diane Ravitch & Carol Burris

February 17, 2018

Reprinted from dianeravitch.net

Students!

Parents! Grandparents!

Teachers! Principals! School board members! Staff!

Friends!

Citizens!

Organize now for a national action against gun violence on April 20!

Take the pledge to participate in the action!

Join the National Day for Action to Protect Students and Schools from Gun Violence!

No more murders in schools!

Students, teachers, parents, families, members of the community--join together, and you decide what works best in your community. Walk out, sit-in, teach-in, protest, demonstrate, encircle the school with linked arms, March to your legislators' offices. Be creative. Let your legislators and other elected officials know: It is time to act now to protect students, staff and schools.

Thanks for your thoughts and prayers. But they change nothing. What's needed now is legislation to stop the carnage. Weapons of war belong in the hands of trained military and police, not civilians, not children.

This action is sponsored by the Network for Public Education, the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association, the BATS, and many more organizations that care about the safety of our children and our educators.

Please take the pledge to join this national action on April 20.

If your organization wants to sign on as a sponsor of the National Day of Action to Protect Our Students and Schools, please contact Carol Burris of the Network for Public Education.

I began teaching in 1963,; Ba and BS in Education -Brooklyn College. I have the equivalent of 2 additional Master's, mainly in Literacy Studies and Graphic Design. I was the only seventh grade teacher of English from 1990 -1999 at East Side
 

Susan Lee Schwartz

The murder of our citizens and our children has to stop.

We the people need to organize, and tell our Congress that IF they will not represent the will of the people in this land, and if they refuse to pass legislation and policies that work for US, they will be voted OUT OF OFFICE! Let them take their pay-offs from the NRA and use it to finance their miserable lives.

Lies and promises, and your false 'condolences' will no longer work. Get OUT!

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 at 2:48:52 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Max Boot, foreign policy expert, wrote this article in the Washington Post about the NRA's devilish distortion of the Second Amendment:

http://links.cfr.mkt5175.com/ctt?kn=1&ms=NTYwMDU4MTMS1&r=NjMxMjU1OTM2NTQS1&b=0&j=MTM0MjQxNTMwMAS2&mt=1&rt=0

He begins:

"In 1791, when the Second Amendment was adopted, the state-of-the-art firearm was a flintlock musket firing paper cartridges loaded with gunpowder and a lead ball. Given the laborious loading procedures, a skilled soldier could fire at most two or three shots a minute. The smoothbore flintlock lacked both stopping power and accuracy; hence the need for lines of soldiers to fire from point-blank range at each other.

"Nikolas Cruz did not come to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., toting a musket. Police say he came with an AR-15 rifle, which typically comes equipped with 30-round magazines and can easily fire 45 rounds per minute. And it fires not lead balls but .223 rounds that at close range could make the head of a Viet Cong soldier "explode" or turn his torso into "one big hole."

"Little wonder that the AR-15 and its variants have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters. It was employed not only allegedly by Cruz but also (among other weapons) by Adam Lanza, who used it to kill 27 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School; by James Holmes to kill 12 people in an Aurora, Colo., movie theater; by Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik to kill 14 people in San Bernardino, Calif.; by Devin Patrick Kelley to kill 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex.; and by Stephen Paddock, who used a modified version which allowed near-automatic rates of fire, to kill 58 people in Las Vegas in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Three of these shootings -- Sutherland Springs, Las Vegas and Parkland -- have all occurred in the past five months. In other words, the danger is growing.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 at 3:35:16 PM

