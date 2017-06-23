

If you have never seen Randy Rainbow's satiric, music, videos where he nails this moment in history, do not miss this one. His enormous talent is on view and the music is fabulous. Randy Rainbow is a comedian, actor, singer, writer and Internet celebrity based in New York, NY, United States. Rainbow - his real name - is most notable for writing, editing, and starring in a series of humorous YouTube viral videos. Rainbow sprang from cult favorite to Internet sensation during the 2016 American Presidential campaign, with a series of spoof interviews and musical parodies skewering the election process, the goofs and scandals, and the candidates - especially Donald Trump and his cadre. Numbers such as "You're Making Things Up Again, Donald", "Unpopular","Fact Checker, Fact Checker"& "COVFEFE". have pushed Rainbow's YouTube views into the tens of millions.