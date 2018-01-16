Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

A Liberal's Confession

By       Message Chris Floyd       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

From Empire Burlesque

From flickr.com: Vladimir Putin - Caricature {MID-229867}
Vladimir Putin - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I'm ashamed, but I'll go ahead and admit it: For years, I thought Rupert Murdoch was the single worst poisoner of our political system. I thought the Civil Rights movement was a remarkable manifestation of the human spirit. But now, thanks to our sensible Democratic centrists, I know how wrong I was.

Over the course of the past year, I've finally seen the light. Now I know that Vladimir Putin is behind every malign element in today's political scene. What's more, I've finally realized that Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Rosa Parks and all those other malcontents who moaned about social and economic and racial "injustice" in America were just dupes -- or agents! -- of the Russians, sowing dissent and disruption in our exceptional land.

With the Russians stirring up all that bother in the Fifties and Sixties, we forgot that we are great because we are good. Any "protest" about US society could only be caused by dezinformatsiya spread by wicked foreigners and their unwitting (or oh-so-witting!) tools. But now, praise God, I'm a good centrist again! If anyone challenges incremental, corporate-funded, hyper-militaristic neoliberalism in any way, I know what to do: Denounce them! And denounce their master, Putin.

I don't have to worry anymore about Murdoch or Mercers or Kochs, about religious cranks or Randian kooks. I don't have to worry anymore about centuries of endemic, deliberately fomented white supremacy used to divide working people from each other so the wealthy few can gorge their fill! I don't have to do the most painful thing of all: look at our actual history and see how Democratic support -- and advancement -- of a rapacious economic system and all-devouring war machine has been absolutely crucial to the decay and disintegration of US society, and the destabilization and impoverishment of the world at large.

No, I'm here to tell you that I have laid that burden down. Now I know that all our troubles, yesterday, today and tomorrow, are due to the eternal machinations of the Russians. (Why, I bet it was the Czar who baited Abe Lincoln and good ole Jeff Davis into the Civil War!) It was Putin who made Bush invade Iraq, establish death squads and institute systematic torture. It was Putin who tricked Bill Clinton into deregulating Wall Street, expanding the death penalty, gutting welfare and killing half a million Iraqi children with sanctions. It was Putin who cannily lured Obama into arming and supporting Saudi Arabia as it killed thousands of innocent people and caused starvation and deadly epidemics in Yemen. And today it's Putin who is behind BLM & NODAPL, behind Antifa, the push for single payer and the Take a Knee campaign. It's Putin who's behind each and every election challenge to corporate-approved Democrats.

Now that I know this, a great weight has been lifted from me. The scales have fallen from my eyes. Now I can say with every decent liberal: Yes indeed, we are great because we are good! Yes, our goodness can never fail; it can only be foiled by our enemies! So no more guilt, no more doubts, no more badmouthing our blessed land! I have thrown off the Russian yoke and can finally sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, "Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!"

Take that, Vladimir!

 

Chris Floyd is an American journalist. His work has appeared in print and online in venues all over the world, including The Nation, Counterpunch, Columbia Journalism Review, the Christian Science Monitor, Il Manifesto, the Moscow Times and many (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

6 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 62 articles, 2707 comments, 2 diaries


  New Content
Don't forget how Putin and his FSB sneaks reduced the air pressure in carefully selected footballs to give game advantage to stooges of the Kremlin, and how Putin had mercenary punks put copies of Das Kapital on the tracks to recently derail the Amtrak train in Washington state. He's everywhere! I saw an interview of Beyonce and she sneezed. Obviously another instance of a sinister biochemical attack by Vlad the Impaler! What's next? Some black multi-millionaire female faux-progressive TV celebrity running for president to trivialize and completely gum up the finely-wrought mechanisms of democracy? Do these co-conspirators get paid in Bitcoin or rubles?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 at 11:31:10 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 148 articles, 3216 quicklinks, 13587 comments, 180 diaries


  New Content
It can't get much clearer. Putin is Beelzebub! Anyone doubting this is obviously anti-American!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 at 11:49:50 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 15 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1801 comments


  New Content

Putin has been criticized for having too much money.

I can see where that would upset most Americans.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 12:51:15 AM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 33 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 4069 comments


  New Content

I've been saying everywhere, it's like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. People I always thought were normal have suddenly taken to pointing at me and anyone else who disbelieves Russia-gate like we need to be snuffed out.

It's either an alien invasion or the Zombie Apocalypse.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 1:04:10 AM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 15 fans, 9 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1801 comments


  New Content

It's much easier to make a Superman or Batman film than a Green Lantern film. --Martin Campbell

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 1:52:46 AM

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 8 fans, 1 articles, 324 comments


  New Content

Enjoyed this. Thanks.


Have thought all along that this Russiagate BS was a smokescreen over our own hacking of elections.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 4:27:22 AM

John Jonik

Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1757 comments, 6 diaries


  New Content

Our commonly-used, commercial media-promoted words don't help...intentionally.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 at 5:22:35 AM

