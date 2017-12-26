- Advertisement -





This is "my" Christmas song. Many other's Christmas song too. I have listened to this song every Christmas since 1978 when it was released. Christmas is not so happy for everyone. Not all kids get to enjoy Christmas the way others do, nor do many others who are not kids...



(Image by David Watts) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -





When I was small I believed in Santa Claus

Though I knew it was my dad

And I would hang up my stocking at Christmas

Open my presents and I'd be glad





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -