A Christmas song that hits home. But remember the kids who got nothin' While you're drinkin' down your wine

This is "my" Christmas song. Many other's Christmas song too. I have listened to this song every Christmas since 1978 when it was released. Christmas is not so happy for everyone. Not all kids get to enjoy Christmas the way others do, nor do many others who are not kids...


(Image by David Watts)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"Father Christmas" (The Kinks)

When I was small I believed in Santa Claus
Though I knew it was my dad
And I would hang up my stocking at Christmas
Open my presents and I'd be glad

But the last time I played Father Christmas
I stood outside a department store
A gang of kids came over and mugged me
And knocked my reindeer to the floor

They said:
Father Christmas, give us some money
Don't mess around with those silly toys.
We'll beat you up if you don't hand it over
We want your bread so don't make us annoyed
Give all the toys to the little rich boys

Don't give my brother a Steve Austin outfit
Don't give my sister a cuddly toy
We don't want a jigsaw or monopoly money
We only want the real McCoy

Father Christmas, give us some money
We'll beat you up if you make us annoyed
Father Christmas, give us some money
Don't mess around with those silly toys

But give my daddy a job 'cause he needs one
He's got lots of mouths to feed
But if you've got one, I'll have a machine gun
So I can scare all the kids down the street

Father Christmas, give us some money
We got no time for your silly toys
We'll beat you up if you don't hand it over
We want your bread so don't make us annoyed
Give all the toys to the little rich boys

Have yourself a merry merry Christmas
Have yourself a good time
But remember the kids who got nothin'
While you're drinkin' down your wine

Father Christmas, give us some money
We got no time for your silly toys
Father Christmas, please hand it over
We'll beat you up, so don't make us annoyed

Father Christmas, give us some money
Don't mess around with those silly toys
We'll beat you up if you don't hand it over
We want your bread, so don't make us annoyed
Give all the toys to the little rich boys

.youtube.com/watch?v=l-oVPVsCqs4

 

I'm a dull and simple lad Cannot tell water from champagne

Daniel Geery

I am reminded of this 30 minute video I watched last night; I encourage anyone not familiar with Lee Camp on Redacted Tonight to check out a few of his videos. I typically send videos to watch or scan to my email to view on my cell phone at night, but Lee bites so hard to the bone I sometimes can't bear the truths he articulates so well click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 8:11:25 PM

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 8:11:25 PM

David Watts

Reply to Daniel Geery:

Daniel, your link to Lee Camp talking about Santa being a scam was very good, funny too! Not sure if I knew of Lee Camp although he looks familiar. Anyway, thanks for introducing me to another that can see and articulate through all the BS. I also learned of Debbie L through you. She is the absolute best I have ever listened to. Thanks again....

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 9:52:41 PM

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 9:52:41 PM

Daniel Geery

Glad you liked it! That young man is quite amazing, as is Debbie of course.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 at 11:55:23 PM

