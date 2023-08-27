 
 
2023 GOP D-bait Analysis

The GOP debate was less a debate and more a Colosseum gladiator bloodbath of throwing the lines to the Christians.

Within five minutes my "GOP lies" bingo card was full.

Pence seemed to have a Mitch McConnell moment, then said, 'Oh, yeah. I did my job and prevented a despotic monarchy."

Ronny pretended to be a SEAL, by my count, THREE times.

Vivek Ramaswamyanesquireeonnull did everything but finger guns to the crowd.

Asa Hutchinson may have said something. Or maybe it was Doug Burgum.

The moderators asked about climate change. Nearly all of the debaters simultaneously shrugged their shoulders. And said nothing.

Tim Scott said this nation was founded on Judeo-Christian ideas proving that Tim Scott has no idea who the founders are.

At one point, the moderator, Brett Baier, asked all involved to 'play within the rules' completely ignoring that Faux Nois created this mob.

The most confounding takeaway from the night was that Chris Christie seemed... almost... cogent?

Takeaway- Chris Christie could have been the nominee and Nikki Haley could have been the Vice nom.

But the party elephant in the room took his classified toys and went home.

20 years Marine Corps and National Guard, deployed to OIF. Phi Theta Kappa, President's List. Single dad.

Tell A Friend