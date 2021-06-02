The Libertarian Paradise

If you don't trust the government and want it to stop regulating your life, don't stop at red lights. Let people fire guns randomly into the air. Leave bars open all hours. Cut seat belts out of your car. Use state-issued dollars instead of federal. Don't trust food from the supermarket. Stock up ammo against foreign invasions. Don't expect disaster recovery. Home-school your kids. Seal up your house against infectious pests. Don't drink tap water. Don't trust restaurants. Go back to eating saturated fats. Pray away oncoming forest fires. Stop listening to weather forecasts. Research your own energy alternatives. Stop bailing out banks. Destroy the ozone layer. Let your children smoke cigarettes. Put them into private prisons.

There. Problems solved.