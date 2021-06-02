 
 
The Libertarian Paradise

Libertarian Definition
If you don't trust the government and want it to stop regulating your life, don't stop at red lights. Let people fire guns randomly into the air. Leave bars open all hours. Cut seat belts out of your car. Use state-issued dollars instead of federal. Don't trust food from the supermarket. Stock up ammo against foreign invasions. Don't expect disaster recovery. Home-school your kids. Seal up your house against infectious pests. Don't drink tap water. Don't trust restaurants. Go back to eating saturated fats. Pray away oncoming forest fires. Stop listening to weather forecasts. Research your own energy alternatives. Stop bailing out banks. Destroy the ozone layer. Let your children smoke cigarettes. Put them into private prisons.

There. Problems solved.

 

20 years Marine Corps and National Guard, deployed to OIF. Phi Theta Kappa, President's List. Single dad.

June Genis

I don't know why I'm bothering to reply but:

Government is forced organization. If you don't follow its dictates a gun will ultimately be pointed at you That does not mean that all organization must be forced to create a workable society.

Roads have to be built by someone and that someone has the right to set the rules of the road. If that that someone is a private entity like a homeowners association the worst they can do is kick you out or deny you usage of their resource. They can't deny you your liberty.

Seatbelts save lives. Seatbelt laws give cops an excuse to stop cars and hassle drivers, especially minority drivers, about other things.

I could go on but I doubt the author of this silly diatribe is even listening. Hopefully no one else is listening to him either.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021 at 12:02:51 PM

Chas. Ames

Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Dec 27, 2018)
Thanks for raising its visibility!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021 at 12:16:34 PM

Thomas Knapp

Fact and logic aren't strong suits of yours, are they?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021 at 12:40:18 PM

