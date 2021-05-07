 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
May 7, 2021

Biden at 100 Days; A Persepective

Grassroots Fundraiser with Vice President Biden and Senator Harris - Wilmington, DE - August 12, 2020
(Image by Biden For President from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Considering Biden's first 100 days, a retrospective is due.

I had a feeling at the beginning of Trump's administration that deaths were possible and that democracy itself could be in peril. But I didn't say it out loud because the whole notion just seemed so preposterous... at the time.


But we were subject to every day being a crisis-of-the-day, until we grew deaf from crisis fatigue.


Then we came so close to losing it all in the election of 2020

And now I find myself reveling... that things are NORMAL again.

This... this is a historical moment in time. Our children will be telling the story to their grandchildren that two years of our lives was just... ripped... away. "COVID-19". As in Two Thousand Nineteen.


How flagrantly stupid is this that we had to endure so much unnecessary suffering, such a horrific blemish on American exceptionalism. We could have led the world once again out of the darkest epoch of our lifetimes. No. We led the world in Covid deaths.


We went to war over 3000 deaths from 9/11.

If someone came and killed 600000 Americans we would have scorched and salted the earth to root them out of their spiderhole.

Six. Hundred! THOUSAND!


Hang on to your masks and vaccination cards. Pass them down as heirlooms. Don't ever let our legacy once again include terror... insurrection... and death.

 

20 years Marine Corps and National Guard, deployed to OIF. Phi Theta Kappa, President's List. Single dad.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
