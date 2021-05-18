A Question for White Supremacists

So you're a white supremacist? So whites are universally superior?

So your demographic has inevitably reigned over the world... without firing a single shot?

So the NBA MVP is... white?

You and your descendants are renowned for having the longest lives?

Your country is regularly identified as having the highest happiness quotient?

You refuse to eat sushi? pizza? tacos?

Do you speak ENGLISH? Or 'Murican?

Can you be the best and NOT have to shoot up black churches? Be the best and NOT be afraid of immigrant children? Be the best and NOT be threatened by minor variations in your species? The opposite of inbreeding is 'outbreeding' or 'hybrid vigor'; you'll want to look that up. It has made America a premier force in its strength.

And... how can you be the superior race... AND involuntarily celibate?

Finally, If you are sooo American... why doesn't it show up in your DNA test?