UTF-8 Migration Testing
“Here’s a test,” José said — “Café déjà vu costs €10.”
It’s 90°F outside. ? ?
Curly: ‘single quotes’ and “double quotes”
Dashes: – en dash — em dash
Symbols: © ® ™
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UTF-8 Migration Test
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UTF-8 Migration Testing
“Here’s a test,” José said — “Café déjà vu costs €10.”
It’s 90°F outside. ? ?
Curly: ‘single quotes’ and “double quotes”
Dashes: – en dash — em dash
Symbols: © ® ™
|Rate It | View Ratings
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