

Trumpism at the Helm

Trump Redux: The Useful Idiot Rides Again

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, / Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born? W.B. Yeats, "The Second Coming" (1919)

As I begin this piece word is already spreading that "shots were fired" at a rally in Pennsylvania where presidential re-hopeful Donald J. Trump was bloviating. So far, the report indicates that three persons have been killed, including a would-be assassin with an AR-15 assault rifle. Trump survived and, so far, is "fine," and so this piece continues.

Introduction

In what is lining up to be one of the most sobering moments in human history, given the potential ramifications of the results -- either way, Trump or Biden, or neither -- the 2024 US presidential election on November 5 looms like the Second Coming -- of Cain, from out of the wilderness, back to deliver some more comeuppance to minds at the end of their tether, to cite the last worry of H.G.Wells.1 Never has a choice between the lesser of two evils seemed so cruel and burlesque in its menace and promise of end things to come. One thinks of the madness of Caligula, followed by the expansions of Claudius, followed by Nero and his fiddling as the whole damn thing burned down to the ground.

Donald Trump's first term as US president was so destructive to the American experiment in representative democracy that it is verily depressing to be forced to conceive of his re-ascendancy to the throne at a time when visionary leadership and charisma is needed to save us the planet from any number of colossal failures and let-downs in the Human Project.

The first term featured the now-infamous and fatuous January 6 Electoral College crisis, where many voters for the first time a deep dumpster dive into what really constitutes representtive democracy in America. We saw how one president (Obama) could, in his lame-duck days in office, force a foreign policy on an incoming president, without consultation, as O did with the Russians. We saw the return of gain-of-function research -- and its rooster come home to crow. We saw Big Science debase itself in the Wuhan origin story (still ongoing). We had a "pandemic" emergency that forced so-called "lockdowns" and masks and unwanted, untested vaccines. We discovered that DARPA, in conjunction with academics and a biolab entrepreneur in Canada, was running a wargame-like exercise that began just after Trump's inauguration. We endured two pointless impeachments of the same president, who is now on his way to return to the White House this fall, with a long enemies list. We discovered that the vigilant watch postal votes brought about by the pandemic may have quashed the usual toss-away of provisional votes in the presidential election -- leading to the bizarre but valid claim that, in a sense, Trump's certain victory had been stolen. We had to watch buffoons storm the House chambers on Jan 6 and have the MSM embarrassingly lead us into believing the exercise imbecility was a dangerous "insurrection." We laughed when President Trump announced Operation Warp Speed plans to accelerate vaccine development, de-emphasizing the fact that the drugs would be under-tested and the population would be the lab mice. We saw a virus vaccine developed for the first time in under 4 years (under Emergency Authorization rules that severely restricted drug comapany liability for casualties), and distributed by force (no ceriificate, no entry). We saw windfall profits for Big Pharma (and Big Mask).

End stage capitalism will be as messy as an orgy at Caligula's place.

The Lesser of Two Evils system that Americans have taken to for decades now -- settling for insipidity where real leadership is necessary -- came home to roost, to quote Malcolm X, when CNN broadcast a primitime debate between presidential candidates that locked out alternative contenders (Green candidate Jill Stein protested the snub and saw Them come at her as a Russian asset). The Two Evils were lifeless and uninspiring; even limpid Joe Biden performed like Lurch from The Addams Family, and his rigor mortis was so apparent that there were immediate calls after the debate to have him replaced with a viable, live candidate. Some of his own party colleagues called for him to resign immediately, even if it meant Kamala, whose name means lotus, was temporarily installed. Biden responded that he would stick it out.

Recently, in a blood-drained performance, Biden referred to Trump as his vice-president (mistaking him for Kamala) and in a separate speech referred to the president of Ukraine as Mr. Putin. The polls between the Two Evils remain essentially a dead heat. How exciting. The MAGA dogmatists are barking madly. Abstract Terror is laughing at us for continuing to boast that the world hates "us" because of our freedoms and values. The twin lobes of Reason and Imagination are in pancaking free-fall.

Word comes that the clown show could grow more antic yet, as some party ne'er-say-ne'ers kite the notion of having Hillary Clinton coming back into the ring in a rematch for the ages. Why, the entertainment value alone! That's right, that's the rescue plan for the world's most eminent democracy. All because CNN locked out the alternatives. But then CNN is part of the propaganda apparatus that toys daily with our "reality-based thinking."

It recalls Noam Chomsky and his cool unveiling of Manufactured Consent, driven by power and greed.2 Recently the MSM squeaked up that Chomsky's had a major stroke and is on his last legs. It would be a ripe moment to once again consider his three closing concerns about the future of humanity: The fragility of global democracy (and what might replace it); the threat of nuclear war; and, the under-addressed Climate Crisis. When last we saw Noam in public, in mid-2023, he was reminding us all that the Doomsday clock was at 90 seconds to midnight, and he was proclaiming on what condition our condition was in: "Humanity is dedicated to its own destruction"3

Chomsky's Three Concerns help guide the considerations that follow.

The First Trump Administration: Heroine Hillary Gets Deus Ex Machina-ed

It was ugly in Round One. Hillary won the popular vote by 3 million. That put focus on the cruelty of the Electoral College system (which Trump had previously criticized), and which now, after the election, was prepared to crown Trump king. It was the first time since 2000 that the popular vote had been overruled by the electoral college tally. In a very convincing delineation of facts and figures by investigative journalist Greg Palast,4 Trump was shown to have won in so-called swing states by fraudulence, and thereby garnered the electoral college votes in those states that led to his victory. The fraud included "losing" some Black votes that had been tallied as "provisional votes."

Meantime, Clinton and Obama were accusing Trump of having a compromised relationship with the Kremlin. The servers of the Democratic National Committee headquarters were "broken into," the MSM exclaimed, and emails were stolen by Russian hackers and published by Julian Assange at Wikileaks. Assange, from his Ecuadorian refuge, refuted this propaganda by going on PBS NewsHour and revealing for "the first time," how the emails came into his possession, and how he was curating them prior to publication. Insiders (he names them) at the DNC took them out on a thumb drive and sent him the files, he said. The DNC wasn't infiltrated; it was exfiltrated. Judy Woodruff, his interviewer at PBS, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, tried to rough him up, by outing him as pro-Trump and anti-Clinton, but he wouldn't hang himself with the wispy rope she offered on behalf of the PBS pledge base.

The segment, which essentially reveals that the DNC set up the hack as another October Surprise, when the Steele Dossier scandal was being revealed as planted disinformation. President Obama then took over the play, pushing hard in his lame-duck months (November 2016 to January 2017) before Trump's inauguration, to paint Trump as a Russian asset, and to force a new foreign policy against the Russians (to essentially declare war on Russia by means of the American foreign policy predilection for making economies scream, a prerogative of the rulers of the global reserve currency, and a favorite realpolitik tactic since the heady days of Nixon-Kissinger)5, and to openly question the legitimacy of a Trump administration right up to January 6, when the electoral college votes were counted - in a kind of bizarre prequel to Trump's own electoral college uprising in 2021. Looked at this way, it seems inevitable that the vindictive Trump would engage in a similar gambit in 2021, on January 6, just before Biden could take office.

Building A Pretext for War with the Russians and the Chinese

When an investiagtion was called for regarding the DNC 'server break-in' that released Democratic party data into the wild, two cybersecurity firms were brought in to have a look-see, Crowdstrike and Mandiant. The former is associated with the FBI. The latter is associated with the CIA. Crowdstrike executive Shawn Henry, formerly of the FBI, who, according his biographical information at the Crowdstrike site, "oversaw half of the FBI's investigative operations as Executive Assistant Director, including all FBI criminal and cyber investigations worldwide, international operations, and the FBI's critical incident response to major investigations and disasters." Furthermore, on the Board of Directors of Crowdstrike is co-founder George Kurtz, who started out as a director at Foundstone, a cybersecurity company that went under after reports that the intellectual property guardian was itself pirating software.

It gets better. Crowdstrike is ostensibly in competition with cybersecurity firm Mandiant, founded by Kevin Mandia. But Mandia was in charge of software 'procurement for Foundstone during Kurtz's tenure there. On October 4, 2011, Mandia went before a Congressional subcommittee to provide expert testimony of the vulnerabilities of Fortune 500 companies to intellectual property theft (the moxie!). Mandia revealed astonishing indormation:

The majority of threat intelligence is currently in the hands of the government. Indeed, more than 90% of the breaches MANDIANT responds to are first detected by the government, not the victim companies. That means that 9 in every 10 companies we assist had no idea they had been compromised until the government notified them. [my emphasis]

Holy homo contractus, Batman! It may have been Mandia doing the breaching for the government. I wrote about this extensively; see my piece, "O, Homo Contractus, Where Art Thou?"

In 2013, Crowdstrike and Mandiant were called in to assist the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal after the media companies reported that they had been mysteriously breached and had data stolen. Kurtz and Mandia, back together again as investigators of breaches, announced after a while that the Chinese Did It. The unit was identified, sourced to Shanghai, and a photo of the miscreants, in uniform, was publshed. Indictments of the Chinese hacker squad followed (authorities knowing full well that no accused would ever show up in a courtroom in the US, making it all a propaganda show). Shawn Henry weighed in on the breaches, and told WaPo, "I've yet to come across a network that hasn't been breached. It's like having an invisible man in your room, going through your filing cabinets."

Following the investigation of the newspaper breaches, Mandiant went to get sold for a $1 billion to the CIA-funded firm, FireEye. Mandia became a FireEye executive and was, astonishingly, in the helm during the massive breach of several government agencies, including the NSA, by way of the software Solar Winds -- recommended to the agency by Mandia. In fact, FireEye became a victim itself when hackers allegedly stole the very hacking tools used to probe Forune 500 companies that Mandia had described before Congress in 2011. His investigation found that The Russians Did It.

Mandiant is now a subsidiary of Google, the Do No Evil company that in 2019 was castigated by human rights agencies for helping China censor its own people and identify dissdents with the Dragonfly project. This just some hald dozen years after the NYT, WaPo and WSJ hack blamed on China. But then, Google, and other social media in the US, have long been partners with government intelligence agencies.

Trump in Office: Limited Delegation of Power, and Burisma

President Trump's first hundred days were a circus of confusion and a sense of unreality. Gun sales stayed steady, but ammunition for those guns sold out. There's at least 400,000,000 (more guns than people6) guns 'out there' and the thought of ammunition sold out is frightening, if not downright cheery for Big Gun. Orwell's 1984 was back on the bestseller list. The Trump Administration seemed indifferent to filling offices of delegated power, leaving the public with the impression that he was indifferent to the functions of power. It seemed like the behavior of an indolent king in repose, rather than the leader of a healthy and vigorous democracy.

But Deep State got busy. Joe Biden, Obama's VP, had for his portfolio, Ukraine. The CIA had helped foment trouble there in 2014 that led to a coup and ouster of the president, Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia. On one of Ukraine's largest natural gas companies, Burisma, was Hunter Biden, Joe's son, who had been offered a five-year board term at $50,000 per month. He did nothing for it, and admits as much in his politically-motivated memoir, Beautiful Things, writing:

Burisma turned into a major enabler during my steepest skid into addiction. While its robust compensation initially gave me more time and resources to look after my brother, it played to the worst aspects of my addictive impulses after his death... But by that mad, bad end, the board fee had morphed into a wicked sort of funny money. It hounded me to spend recklessly, dangerously, destructively. Humiliatingly. So, I did.

Nevertheless, in Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden quotes his dad, Joe, as expressing the value of having Hunter on the board: He said, "Nothing says f*ck You to Putin like a Biden on the board." Presumably, because Hunter's behavior would tauntingly remind Putin of the dancing bear he replaced, Boris Yeltsin, also an American plant. (This is worth keeping in mind as the Ukraine-Russia war continues to unfold and draw the rest of the world into it.) See Chomsky: The worry about nukes.

The president's alcoholic womanizing son was soon joined on Burisma's board, very quietly, by Dark Knight, Cofer Black, the former CIA director of the Counterterrorism Center in the years surrounding the September 11th attacks, Vice Chairman of Blackwater USA, and Chairman of Total Intelligence Solutions (Total Intel), a private intelligence gathering group. He joined just a couple of weeks after Trump's inauguration. Almost no press has followed his appointment; no specific duties delineated. But we can only surmise how Biden pictured Black's role on Burisma; if Biden's drunken son was a 'f*ck You' to Putin, then what did Cofer Black stand for? Presumably, he was doing CIA work there, for, by his admission in a biographical note at OODA, "He conceived, planned, and led CIA's role in the war in Afghanistan."7 Is he still there? Did he leave after his five-year term was up? Is he leading a small army of mercenaries against the Russians? The MSM doesn't care. Or if it does, isn't saying.

So, the tone is set for the shenanigans ahead.

Did the US Government Help Cause Covid-19?

At first, this strikes one as a purely conspiratorial approach to the still lingering question about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that began in December 2019. But a closer examination of freely available public information suggests that it is quite possible that the now-shocking revelation that the US returned to gain-of-function 'research', after a funding withdrawal and decision to put it on hold by the Obama Administration in 2014, and the catastrophic event that allegedly occurred in Wuhan, China, was the result of an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The story of Covid-19' origins remain unsolved, with "science" divided between a lab escape and a wet market (pangolin, initially) scenario. And it is unknown why the US would be partnering with its 'enemy' on gain-of-function research.

In true epic farcical form, Trump's now disbarred lawyer, Rudy "RICO" Giuliani leaked the beans on who did Covid. In an interview with a teenaged reporter "from Kazakhstan," Giuliani, "revealed" in a 2020 Borat film that "China manufactured the virus and let it out, and they deliberately spread it all around the world." But this news, presumably from an authoritative administrative source, was lost in the hanky-panky that followed the interview when America's Mayor followed the girl into the bedroom and proceeded to lie on the bed and look down his trousers for his keys (let's say). The MSM has never followed up on this filmed episode.

On the other hand, there is some evidence that the Coronavirus was circulating in the sewers of Brazil before China was given credit for its spread. Indeed, there are those who argue that there was no novel virus introduced in 2019, but that it was the result of a flim-flam involving the testing swabs that gave false results. Almost five years later, we await a definitive understanding from science.

DARPA, NASEM, and the Introduction of Synthetic Biology into War Planning

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) were requested by the Department of Defense to cobble together a framework that rationalized and set forth the goals and limitations of producing synthetic biological and chemical weapons for wars fought in the 21st century. The result was NASEM's 2018 report titled, Biodefense in the Age of Synthetic Biology. [Downloadable here for free at the Internet Archive.] The NASEM study tells the reader what part of the mission is on the report:

Synthetic biology expands what is possible in creating new weapons. It also expands the range of actors who could undertake such efforts and decreases the time required. Based on this study's analysis of the poten tial ways in which synthetic biology approaches and tools may be misused to cause harm, the following specific observations were made: (a) Of the potential capabilities assessed, three currently warrant the most concern: (1) re-creating known pathogenic viruses, (2) making existing bacteria more dangerous, and (3) making harmful biochemicals via in situ synthesis. [page 3]

The desire to make viruses and bacteria and molecules more dangerous than ever before is at the heart of gain-of-function research. The report states the fear that drives the research:

It has been stated by both scientific and political leaders that the 21st century is the century of the life sciences. But as with previous expansions in technological capabilities, biotechnology in the age of synthetic biology presents a "dual-use dilemma" that scientific knowledge, materials, and techniques required for beneficial research or development could be misused to cause harm. [my emphasis, p.8]

This dual-use is true, but it's important to understand that the presumption is that "we" are the Good, not the malefactors. Even if "we" want to believe that, when/if fully informed, it doesn't prevent "us" from making tragic mistakes in an effort to be ahead of the enemy.

In the report, NASEM examines:

the changing nature of the biodefense threat in the age of synthetic biology. Specifically, the focus of the study will be the manipulation of biological functions, systems, or microorganisms resulting in the production of disease-causing agents or toxins. . . . approaches modelled after those taken to counter Cold War threats are not sufficient to address biological and biologically enabled chemical weapons in the age of synthetic biology. [1-2]

In 2018, with Trump in office in a little over a year, the DoD, and its homo contractus operatives, show that they intend to take off the gloves and intentionally create biochemical weapons to be ahead of its enemies in that pursuit, presumably meaning Russia and China (and Middle Eastern states)8. Staying ahead of the enemy has been the stated goal of US foreign policy since the launching of Sputnik in 1957, an act by the Russians that was the catalyst for the rise of DARPA. But it requires a weird ethos, when you see yourself as needing to "play at" being more evil than your imagined enemy and create the very weapons of mass destruction (WMD) you fear they will develop, in order to be ready to defend when (and if) they do. One result is that we will create weapons they never heard of, but which spies discover, and which then requires reciprocity and competition. Things fall apart like that. Ever more "national security" concerns are cited, and ever more surveillance and lockdown.

Covid-19 Origins and the Response to Its Spread

It's a fact that the Coronavirus pandemic began in and was dealt with by the inept Trump administration. Consider that by the time the virus was announced as having pandemic potential in December 2019 (affirmed by WHO in March 2020), the US government was deeply engaged in the circus impeachment of a clown show president. And the populace was fed the spectacle on live TV. And the outcome was already known: Trump would survive the attempt to remove him because, no matter what developed, it seemed, the Democrats did not have sufficient numbers in the Senate to convict Trump: He was always going to walk.

Worse, when the Covid-19 virus touched down in the US in late January 2020, instead of immediately securing the country against potential carriers of the virus - say, by simply refusing entry of anyone who was coming from Wuhan - the TV-exhausted public got ready for the superspreader event - the Superbowl in Miami on February 5 - where if the virus was present gave it plenty of growth opportunities. The governor of Florida even remarked after the game that Covid-19 was probably there at the Superbowl and so was spread - not just in Florida, but to all the places gamegoers returned to after the event by plane. It's unpopular to suggest, and admittedly retro-visionary, but it might have been wiser to cancel the multi-billion dollar one day event to prevent the spread and to save lives. Instead, the usual palaver by TV heads focused on the now 'age-old' question of whether the following Monday should finally be declared a permanent national holiday, essentially in honor of The Hangover.

The DARPA Pandemic War Games Prior to the Outbreak

Another fact of interest is that shortly after the Trump inauguration, DARPA started up a program that was meant to develop a system of rapid response to any potential outbreak of a global virus, presumably intentionally foisted upon "us" by some enemy. The initiative was called the Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) program, and its stated aim was "to facilitate a system capable of halting the spread of any viral disease outbreak before it can escalate to pandemic status." DARPA used its efficient model for research and development, The Heilmeier Catechism, which, after asking of a potential project several key questions, describes military partnerships with academia and bespoke start-up businesses that address the new technology, like Synchron, the brain-computer interface (BCI) company in Melbourne, Australia (see my previous report in these pages).

In 2018, P3 partners at Vanderbilt University began war game-like simulations against terrorizing pandemics involving influenza, Zika and MERS, using new-fangled DARPA techniques. DARPA told me more in an email Q and A,

DARPA-funded teams are required to demonstrate their integrated platforms in five simulations during the planned four-year program; they initially tested their platforms using pathogens of their choice, but ultimately they were asked to test using DARPA-selected pathogens, including two demonstrations in which the identity of the pathogen remained opaque to the teams until the 60-day clock started. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic provided a real-world opportunity for P3 funded teams to test their platforms against a novel virus. [emphasis mine]

The team at Vanderbilt was two years into their testing when they were alerted that a real-world novel virus had erupted and was spreading, and Vanderbilt turned its attention to SARS-CoV-2. On January 20, 2020, the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States was diagnosed in Snohomish County, north of Seattle. The Asian-American was returning from a trip to Wuhan. He was sick on entry into the country and soon hospitalized. On February 25, 2020, the Snohomish County guy (see above) survives and his antibodies were handed by "an intergovernmental working group organized by ASPR9'' over to the Canadian biolab Abcellera Biologics in British Columbia, which has been given a grant in excess of $100 million by DARPA. Abcellera has PayPal CEO Peter Thiel as a major investment backer (and, in November, just after the presidential election, Thiel will be appointed to the Board.) The DARPA P3 60-day clock is running!

In March 2020, AbCellera and Lilly began to co-develop Antibody Therapies for the Treatment of COVID-19. By August 2020, Abcellera and Eli Lilly announced they have produced a stop-gap solution for Covid-19 -- LY-CoV555. Abcellera announces,

LY-CoV555 is a highly potent, neutralizing IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Its mechanism of action is designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, and to neutralize the virus, potentially preventing and treating COVID-19.

Then, in August 2020, Trump announces Operation Warp Speed that will see a Covid-19 vaccine on the market by October, the month before the presidential election. In November 2020, after the election, with Trump ousted, Covid-19 vaccines appeared out the yin-yang, full trials were suspended under the Emergency Use Authorization that severely limited liability for the vaccine mishaps, such as death or growing a second head.

It is, however, limited at this time to a specific population for treatment of mild cases.

This seemed to be a miracle. Unbelievably useful technology -- you know, like the Internet. and what a partnership! -- up there with some of the best moments of Test cricket. Syncopation and symbiosis on a godly scale. So, I contacted my contact at DARPA (no, this is true) Amy Jenkins, and I asked her about the usefulness of this monoclonal solution as an important factor in our national recovery from the viral varmint unloosed by Wuhan, some were saying pangolins! Here was my brief exchange with Amy:

Hawkins: Is it repeatable? Once it wears off in weeks or months, can said subject repeat the dose and get relief again? (This would be an excellent universal Solution to get everybody back to work again - and to vote, while we are all waiting for a vaccine to be developed.)

Jenkins: One advantage of the gene-based platform capability is that it can be re-administered (no vector-based immune response). As a reminder, these are for near immediate, non-permanent protection and are not meant to be a replacement for vaccines.

Hawkins: Following on from my assumption above, can this Solution be a stop-gap measure to get us to the vaccine? If so, how would that work?

Jenkins:

Correct. The gene-encoded medical countermeasure provides protection in less than three days, but lasts only for months not days, and is not meant to be a replacement for vaccines. It's a prophylactic for temporary protection before a vaccine is available or an immune response [is elicited].

The monoclonal solution would have been the least harmful to people.

Yes, we might have put fortunes into further developing this Solution that used our body's defenses to ward off Covid-19 so that the spikes could get us in their nefarious clutches. But Big Pharma had other plans. No vaccine for coronavirus had ever been developed, and, according to an interactive modelling piece in the New York Times online, no vaccine, of any kind, had ever been created in less than four years. But the FDA gave Emergency Authorization Use, which severely limited liability for problems with the vaccine, and Big Pharma was ready to use the American public as lab rats and make a windfall profit.10

Perhaps the biggest winner out of this Trump-era bonanza was the dubious triumph of [Moderna's mRNA vaccine, another DARPA initiative](Click Here](about:blank#fn11) It introduced synthetic biology and opened visions of changing the human microbiome, despite the dangers as reported by NASEM.

From NASEM's intentions and framework for defense to justify creating new viruses - and new molecules -- for our security, we have windfall profits. ARPA for Everything I on the way, an ARPA not just for defense but for, well, everything! No more cancer. No more brain problems. And while we're at it: DARPA all around, the US is saying, it's on me. Coming in a second Trump Administration. Capitalism is so creamy and spongy, like a Twinkie in its prime. And all under Trump's watch.

Mind Control and Who Controls It

It's a fact that under Trump I the Deep Dark State got busy again with mind control. The operators of such devices as BCI have come along way since the unheady days of MK-Ultra's LSD experiments in Montreal (and elsewhere). I have already written about this quite a bit, including most recently in this publication. See "The Quest for Mind Control." I only wish to note here that the program began during Trump's tenure, titled N3. See "Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology" by Lt. Col. Adam Willis from 2018. There is a direct line of ideation from DARPA to Synchron in Australia and Neuralink, and now oters. Mind control - for defensive purposes says DARPA.

Trump 2: What New Wonders to Expect

Who knows what evil lurks in the heart of men? The Shadow knows, goes the opening slogan for the old radio series. Here replaced by the Deep State. And Cofer Black, ambassador at large.

There is already eager anticipation of a new pandemic on its way -- this time really originating in America. No more Wuhan hoo-hah. Not bats this time, but cows. The last time America showed leadership in this area was with the Spanish Fly pandemic (allegedly) of 1918-1919. DARPA-favored pharma Moderna is to receive $176 m to develop an mRNA vaccine for the bird flu. This flu could be potentially more devastating than the Covid-19, especially if it has been meddled with. Indeed. the late Mike Davis said that we were overdue on H5N1 pandemic. In his last book before he died, The Monster Enters: Covid-19, Avian Flu and the Plagues of Capitalism (2020), Davis cites a famous immunologist and dishes up grim:

Eight years of research on H5N1 had convinced him that this cunning little Darwinian demon was capable of ecocide-- the wiping out of entire species.

So, don't toss away those masks just yet. See my review of the Davis book.

In T2, we can expect more vicious entaglements with the Supreme Court, as Trump gets to add another member (potetntially), and the Left tries to have some current members impeached. The SC's sole purpose really is to protect the founding framers' intent behind the Constitution. But the Constitution's under strife, especially since the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and the continued rancor caused by Citizens United. Corruption haunts its chambers.

We can expect more climate change indifference. Under T2, we may cross that Line of No Return:, if we haven't already. So, maybe we'll shoot for the Big 2 degrees Celsius rise. Will Melania continue to wear her Indifference Coat?

Under T2 (or even Biden) we will continue to see the ramping up of anti-Russia anti-China rhetoric in build up to war. The last thing America needs now is a global breaking away from the reserve currency (US dollar). And BRICS can be seen as a declaration of war. Let's go, Joe.

Now that OpenAI has on its board a former director of the NSA we can expect, as Ed Snowden warns us, the contined development of AI products designed to automate the surveillance of humanity. We can expect that ChatGPT will morph toward an interactive system, similar to Siri, that is bespoke an designed to extract information from users to fill databases, which will join other fused databases (see Palantir, PayPal, Peter Thiel) that will move toward a Big Brother that knows more about you than you know about yourself. And AI will move out of democratic control.

Under T2, AGI may be reached and our species will continue to be diminshed by monsters, pandemics, and scientific information (many Earths in our galaxy alone, and we are in a multiverse). We grown smaller in significance by the day.

Under T2, we can expect privatized excursions into geoengineering that are beyond democratic control, such as weather manipulation, and blocking out the sun to cool the climate, and ocean manipulation.

And DARPA is working on longevity drugs to keep the elites alive longer. This too should reach fruition during the second Trump adminsitration. Regeneratied spinal cords for the warfighter. Can you sing Hallelujah?

We're an Empire now.

Conclusion: Reality-Based Thinking Is Now Passe

The Trump Administration brought a garden of earthly delights to the conference tables of the Deep State. As one recalls, during the GW Bush administration (2000-2008) the president's men had among them dirty tricksters, such as Karl "Turd Blossom" Rove, who reminded one of Richard Nixon's screwball tragedy, G. Gordan Liddy, who would do anything for the president, including, if they so desired, arrange to have leading yippies and dissidents kidnapped to Mexico --and even executed if so desired. Rove was more, let's say, genteel, in his filthy trickery, contenting himself with the now-familiar excision of Black votes from presidential election counts with a simple phone call to swing state election officials (Republican) who would throw away the required number of provisional votes required to get the tallies they needed for victory. (This is the bizarre expectation that Trump had in Georgia, when he called them and asked officials there to "find votes," meaning lose some Black votes. The election there was rigged because it had become routine to dump Black votes and suddenly the election officials there who had installed their governor there by such subterfuge were reneging and acting like they were Mr. Clean.) Karl Rove is of interest here because he may have crowingly revealed the manifesto of the Deep State in 2004 when the "senior advisor" told a NYT reporter, Ron Susskind, what the deal was with reality now:

The aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality." I nodded and murmured something about enlightenment principles and empiricism. He cut me off. "That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality -- judiciously, as you will - we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."

This is about the size of it. And it's proven to be thematically prevalent in the doings of administrations since the events of 9 Eleven.

In his quashed, must-read memoir, Permanent Record (2019), Edward Snowden discussed how he worked with Deep State colleagues who felt they knew better about world affairs than the average democratic Joe and acted on their own accordingly. Nobody was as reckless with democratic processes as Donald Trump, and yet, Americans are so desperate that they may re-elect him to a second term.

All up, we are in more mortal danger from the threat of nukes, the end of democracy, and the fallout from Climate Change than ever before. Trump or Biden, we seem near the end of our tether as a species.