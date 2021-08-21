Sonnet: Newsflash: More Miracles Ahead

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Miracle vaccines born in 9 full moons,

once liability1 was sorted out --

Eli Lilly, Moderna and Pfizer

raking it in2, public none the wiser,

as our MSM doesn't give a shout,

still caught up in Trump and his daffy goons.

Newsflash: More pandemics are on the way3

quoth Admiral Stavridis, more frequent,

more virile, and more Park sausages, ma!4

We're uselessly asea, like Thor's raft Ra5,

which just makes the Admiral more piquant:

We must rise above is all he will say.

Cockle-doodle-do: Get the f*ck awake6

and like Jim sang out, Time to ride the snake.7