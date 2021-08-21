ayahuasca
Sonnet: Newsflash: More Miracles Ahead
by John Kendall Hawkins
Miracle vaccines born in 9 full moons,
once liability1 was sorted out --
Eli Lilly, Moderna and Pfizer
raking it in2, public none the wiser,
as our MSM doesn't give a shout,
still caught up in Trump and his daffy goons.
Newsflash: More pandemics are on the way3
quoth Admiral Stavridis, more frequent,
more virile, and more Park sausages, ma!4
We're uselessly asea, like Thor's raft Ra5,
which just makes the Admiral more piquant:
We must rise above is all he will say.
Cockle-doodle-do: Get the f*ck awake6
and like Jim sang out, Time to ride the snake.7
Fact Check: Are Pharmaceutical Companies Immune From COVID-19 Vaccine Lawsuits?
From Pfizer to Moderna: who's making billions from Covid-19 vaccines?
Admiral James Stavridis on The Cipher Brief: Climate Change webinar (August 4, 2021).
