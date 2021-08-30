Freed Verse: Two-Minute Hates: Reality 101

by John Kendall Hawkins
two-minute hate
In the last iteration of his diminishing selfhood
2+2 = 5, all paradigms are on the table
Winston tastes good like a cigarette should
They exploit
They exploit your deepest fear
They find your fear
They find your fear in there
Algorithms, Facebook timelines, promise to kill all your Likes
Winston with that rat cage on his face
says, take her, take my love, such disgrace, saving face
.
me
what is my fear?
I've been in comas, I know how to disappear
maybe if the love the Moody Blues promised proved futile
or if the Furies took over and tore me limn from limn
stole all light from the world, filled their black hole to the brim
the magical animal kingdom, with their animal loving, calling kettles black
how about that
my hatred is hatred and it may just consume me
maybe my greatest fear is that it's stronger than love
.
Trump Wants You
(Image by Gage Skidmore) Details DMCA
trump
he gropes under the table, he needs a rat
he got his brother to fly into the towers, in his mind, drink driving
he needs rats
he pays no taxes, but his audits take forever
he needs a cage
he straps rat tenement cages onto black faces and snarks disgust
once upon a time he fiddlediddled little mary
once upon a time he curtsied like an fairy
he needs rats the way Rudy needs Tatar, China syndrome straight ahead
when he wins in 2024
I hope he beats that rat faced Al Gore
bucky bucky beaver
.
Joseph Kony, painted portrait P1040746
(Image by Abode of Chaos) Details DMCA
joseph kony
I hate Josef Kuny
island of the mind
African ride through the Congo jungle at Paragon Park
Dr Livingston, I presume, a voice says, doc's leg in a croc's mouth
warlord on the cross, army of children, they said
all the sweet US Christian kids were recruited
they swarmed and prayed
find find find him
but Joseph Kony had gone away
like Macavity the mystery cat he did not stay
I hate you, Joseph Kony
I have a bouquet of rats in a spray
okay?
.
'Ralph Nader 2012 Shankbone'
(Image by david_shankbone) Details DMCA
ralph nader
f*ck Ralph Nader, the Lefties say, 2000
f*ck the Lefties, I say, for f*cking Ralph that way
who opened this ratfuck stew?
was it you?
let's hate Ralph for spoiling the lesser-evil option
crazy as finger-fucked rats playing kazoos
nobody's done more than Ralph to rid us of rats
to punch the faces of porcupines, enemaze the fat cats
ralph has been a hero 50 f*cking years
leave Ralph alone, you dirty rat
I said, leave Ralph alone
.
'Bill Buckner of the Boston Red Sox'
(Image by craig johnson) Details DMCA
bill buckner
what, it would kill you to live up to your reputation
as a gold glover, the reason they brought you over from the Cubs, put you in with the game on the line,
kill you
to bend down to the ball, you rat
even your moustache said rat
sure, we got weepy years later an clapped when you returned
after we'd beat the thit out of the Yankees and Cards
after we'd ruined your life
we clapped when you returned
as if you did Conigliaro, up and in
or busted Lonborg's leg skiing, like you were snow
years of booing you at rat-infested Fenway
maybe even the rats booed, looking up from a Bud Lite puddle
bucky bucky beaver dent
lookey what the Cubbies sent
but the two-faced rats of Boston finally forgave you
and you went, like Sally Field, You like me
well, I don't know about that
you dirty rat
.
julian assange
sometimes you wonder how many rats there are in Belmarsh
don't you?
big cheeses, crypto cats that pssst
imagine trying to save humanity on his onesome
govo transparency and private privacy
strongly barracking for our Bill of Rights, for freedom
they don't have where he comes from
and they'll want to do ya if you tell them so
but rats are eternal, they live forever
some came over on that first fleet
Dutch named an island here ratnest island
eating away at the face of time
I keep hearing the laughter of rats
in the chopper chatter of 'collateral murder'
plague rats out of Defoe, Camus rats, desert rats
civilization with not much to show for its grow
but dirty rats
and dirty bats
abide long after the earth has fallen
.
'Michael Jackson 1988'
(Image by Alan Light) Details DMCA
michael jackson
why'd he hang that kid out from the balcony?
why did so many hope he'd let go?
why did Michael want so bad to be white
he to took bleaching, and ratfucking Mrs. Elvis
Well, I don't know: I'm not from Neverland
as far as I know my shadow's stitched on fine
and I'm not the moonwalking kind
but we should hate Michael for his
vitiligo, like his body ached to be white,
like some oreo cookie oozing sugar
what happens to a raisin in the sun? asked Langston Hughes
but Michael queered the world he lived in by his queerness
we seemed stranger by his strangeness,
I never looked at myself in the mirror again the same way
not that that's possible -- the mirror's a one and many river
while we fed on his face
and pretended it wasn't about race
when the TV released us into the sewer of his mind
Willard rats looking to rumble with Uncle Ben rats
and Michael was a scarecrow
and Michael was a prodigy
and Michael rowed the goddamned boat ashore alright
and the rats, he loved his rats, "Ben" was a number 1 hit
a fuckin song about a rat in the land of free expression
we just loved to hear him woo and coo that rat on the radio
but let's face it, MJ coulda used a little Pied Piper action in his life
cliffs of Moher kind of thing
and, alas, had to settle for Diprivan for his Lethe
We are the world
and I smell a rat
where's my gat?
.
orwell
What kind of man dreams up a rat cage strapped to someone's face?
It seems irrational, like 2+2=5
But that we can make people believe that, against their will,
is beyond dispute
and calls into question if it's true
I don't know I'm not from around these parts
I think like an alien must think
lookin' down at things a-brewin'
and no doubt not seeing right, misconstruin'
and maybe deciding to give the blue planet a miss
Orwell was so terrified by Commies
that he kept a secret list and reported them
he was a rat
there's no doubt about that
but he must have noticed something soul-sucking about Commies
because he hated them more than fascists
they renditioned Boxer, the glue of society, to his naïve death
he warned us, Wigan Pier
rats are everywhere
and now we may disappear
Orwell is the last face we must hate on
Give him a two-minute standing ovation
roar that you want more
now that reality has slammed the door
time to bring hate on tour
.
you
where do you stand on rats?
what must be strapped to your face
to get your attention
what is your answer to 2+2= ?
and remember, before you answer, she loves you
The Rat Cage Applied 101