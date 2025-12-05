Trump: Garbage In, Garbage (Through)out

garbage dump
How enlightening, how telling, how smoothly expressed
When our leader held forth with his soulful best
On the garbage besieging us wherever we look,
Breeding in every foul dark cranny and nook:
In Somalia, Congress, even Minnesota,
Garbage descried to the last snowy iota!
.
And then denounced with that presidential flair,
To Cabinet applause and noisy fanfare.
I was amazed: enthusiasm abounded,
So much the Vice-Prez the table fist-pounded,
Pep-rally cheer from guys and gals of the world,
Joyful when from the prez' mouth vision purled.
.
I had my doubts when Prez Trump took his stance,
But when the Cabinet then this did enhance,
I discovered my doubts increased by tenfold,
And wondered why folks in good leather shoes hold
Posts in his Cabinet and sit round that table,
Enthralled by a prez whos not all that stable.
.
In a time long past they would've stood up as one
And told the prez they want that comment undone,
To the congresswoman a full apology made,
And to Somalia one contritely conveyed,
But to applaud garbage shows us all just why
It takes two to tango, a Cabinet to comply.
.
Garbage! Not second-rate, shoddy, or inept,
But straight to the stuff that nobody wants kept,
Stuff to be thrown to huge bulldozers in heaps,
Tossed out and good riddance like termites and creeps.
It's what inhabits the presidential soul,
And grows on his Cabinet whose decorum he stole.