Tomgram: Liz Theoharis and Shailly Barnes, Trump 2.0

Let's try to put recent political events in this country in perspective -- if, that is, perspective is even a concept when it comes to Elon Musk and the word "billion," no less "billionaire," or the very idea of "the world's wealthiest person" being, no surprise at all, Donald Trump's big-money pal and (according to him, at least) "first buddy." And yes, Elon Musk could even someday become the planet's first trillionaire. In the meantime, he contributed more than $100 million to the Trump campaign. And keep in mind that Trump has already promised to make him the co-chair of a new Department of Government Efficiency that will, in turn, cut other departments and supposedly reduce as much as $2 trillion in "wasteful federal spending" (spending, undoubtedly, that doesn't relate to rich people). Oh, and not only did Musk's wealth rise by a (mere) $26.5 billion in the wake (excuse that word, Elon!) of Donald Trump's election victory, but the 10 richest billionaires on this planet all made a bloody fortune ($64 billion in total) off that win. Oh -- sorry for all the "ohs" but it does catch me off-guard -- and how coincidental that the two people leading the next president's transition team, Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, just happen to be -- yes, you guessed it! -- billionaire contributors to The Donald's election campaign.

So, I'm sure you won't be surprised to learn, given how much the oil and gas industry donated to his campaign, that he's only recently appointed Chris Wright, the chief executive of a fracking company, as secretary of energy. The New York Times calls Wright "a media-friendly evangelist for fossil fuels" while disparaging climate science," who, in turn, is close -- don't be shocked! -- "to Harold G. Hamm, the billionaire founder of [the oil and gas giant] Continental Resources who donated nearly $5 million to Mr. Trump since 2023 and is playing a role in the transition."

And that's just to start down a list of billionaires who have backed Donald Trump. As former Labor Secretary Robert Reich commented all too aptly, his next term in office "will be a billionaires' ball." Indeed, it will. And in that context, let TomDispatch regulars Liz Theoharis and Shailly Gupta Barnes focus on those Americans who won't have a chance in hell of attending that ball and are likely to find themselves in an ever more difficult world. Tom

Lifting from the Bottom

How to Survive Donald Trump's America

By Liz Theoharis and Shailly Gupta Barnes

"If they do these things when the wood is green, what will happen when it is dry?" (Luke 23:31)

Before November 5th, millions of us were already struggling with poverty, extreme storms, immigration nightmares, anti-trans bills, criminalized reproductive health, the demolition of homeless encampments, the silencing of freedom of speech on campuses" and, of course, the list only goes on and on. Since Donald Trump and J.D. Vance were elected, more of us find ourselves in a state of fear and trembling, given the reports of transgender people attacked in broad daylight, misogynist social media posts threatening "your body, my choice," Black college students receiving notes about returning to enslavement, and the unhoused beaten and battered.

In the wake of the election results, there has also been a flurry of activity in anticipation of the extremist policies Donald Trump and crew are likely to put in place to more deeply harm the nation's most vulnerable: mass Zoom meetings with MoveOn, the Working Families Party, Indivisible, and more; interfaith prayer services for healing and justice organized by various denominations and ecumenical groups; local actions pulled together by the Women's March; community meetings with the hashtag #weareworthfightingfor; and calls to mobilize for inauguration day and beyond.

Although some were surprised by the election outcome, there were others who saw it coming and offered comfort and solidarity to their communities even before the results were in. On the eve of election night, a public elementary school in West Harlem, New York, sent this message to its families:

"We know emotions are running high. Today, and last week at school, many conversations in PreK through 5th grade were had and heard regarding how voting happens" worry from some students about whether they will be safe after tomorrow" We assured all children that our school, no matter what, will always be a safe place for them and their families" It is so hard feeling that this election and its outcomes could have such a huge impact on any person based on their status, race, gender identity, sexuality, religion, country of origin and so many other identities which make our school so beautifully diverse"It is not easy being a parent/caregiver on a good day, let alone when it feels like times are so turbulent and uncertain and even, scary. We are here for you, parents, caregivers, and we are in this together. No matter what!"

That message came from a Title 1 school, nearly 60% of whose students qualify for free school meals. If Trump keeps up with his promise to close the Department of Education, tens of thousands of public schools across the country, like the one in West Harlem, could lose critical funding and programs that sustain tens of millions of students and their families -- that is, if public education isn't completely privatized in some grim fashion.

Of course, not all communities approached Trump's election with such trepidation. On November 6th, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index reported that the 10 richest men in the world added $64 billion to their own wealth after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 election. Since then, the stock market has had some of its best days in recent history.

An Impoverished Democracy

After inciting an insurrection at the Capitol, being indicted in state and federal court, convicted of 34 felony counts, and using racist, sexist, and hateful rhetoric prolifically, Donald Trump has gone down in history as the only convicted felon to become an American president, receiving more than 74 million votes and securing 312 electoral college votes. Although an undisputed victory, the outcome relied heavily on a weakened democracy and a polarized economy, drawing on discontent and disarray to regain political power.

