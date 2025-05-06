 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/6/25

The dead are envied ... and yet we keep hope alive

By Dr Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
There are over 52,500 now documented killed in Gaza by this genocidal spree in a span of a year and a half (70% are women and children, over 20,000 children). That is not counting those under the rubbles of their homes presumed dead. But my daily conversation with friends in the Gaza strip showed that the living many times envy those who died quickly by bombing or execution by the Israeli soldiers. Why? Because they witness the more painful deaths that occur by untreated injuries, by starvation, by thirst, and by communicable disease. Those latter deaths are estimated to have been in the tens of thousands (some say near 200,000 - we won't know until the Zionists stop bombing civilians and allow Internationals to enter and do the statistics). My friend Hiam tries to take care of her parents. Her mother has debilitating diseases and talks to me in a weak voice mentioning her sick husband who has diabetes but there is no diabetes treatment and since the only food if available is a small amount of flour (starch), his condition deteriorated rapidly in the past two months. He cannot speak, his hearing and his vision are going. Another friend Islam says his mother is injured and dying slowly in front of his eyes for lack of medical care. The stories are endless. The cruel governments of our world (Egypt, US, UK, France, Germany and others) are complicit in an acknowledged genocide (and ecocide, scholasticide, medicide, veriticide). This combined with the Palestinian authority and Arab collusion and the "deafening silence" are causing many to lose faith in humanity, giving up and wishing they were dead!! Will we who still can speak and act do so or will we wait until they come for us too (and then it will be too late).

Imagine this is your child, A child recounts killing of his parents. Hind Rajab would have been 7 years old. Instead she was murdered by occupation soldiers who intentionally riddled her family car with bullets. Her family killed, she was left pleading with paramedics to come quickly to save her. The ambulance sent to save her was shelled and the shooting on her car continued until she was also killed. But Hind is one of >20,000 children murdered by this genocidal army.

Induced famine catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

This is what is left of one of thousands of massacres in Gaza (how would you feel if it was a family you know or your family/children?)

Breaking news: Israel attacks the freedom flotilla in international waters near Malta.

The power of the Israel (Zionist) lobby

Palestine is a country but we local people treat it as a person. We visit it in our dreams, we sing to it, we worry about it, we long for it. We think also that Palestine hears us, loves us, takes care of us. It is like a mother that takes care of its children. It gets injured, it heals. It also has a history, a past, present and future. The only thing makes it different than a cherished person is it's immortal.

The Palestine struggle inspires the world. Joy of resistance

Hearts united in pain and sorrow will not be separated by joy and happiness. Bonds that are woven in sadness are stronger than the ties of joy and pleasure. Love that is washed by tears will remain eternally pure and faithful. Khalil Gibran

But we keep hope alive. See latest from our museum and do help us.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
French

