The Goddess of Virtue Vanquishes Tyranny on Virginia Flag

I've lived in Virginia for most of the last 40-something years, but never really paid attention to our state flag until today. When I finally understood the imagery, I was so excited I ordered one!

The flag features the obverse of the Seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia on a blue background. The Seal depicts a Goddess of Virtue who has just vanquished Tyranny, a king who lies lifeless at her feet, his crown asunder.

I'm certainly liking that analogy in this moment.

The broken chain in the despot's left hand represents freedom from the chain of his tyranny. The whip in his right hand is disabled by her spear, signifying relief from the torture of retribution and revenge. In her left hand, Virtue holds a parazonium, which is a long triangular dagger. It is sheathed, indicating it is the sword of authority rather than combat. As in the gendered symbolism in the story of Excaliber, the sword derives its power from the sheath.

The Latin motto "Sic semper tyrannis" means "Thus always to tyrants."

The oppressor's robe is royal purple, a reference to dictator Julius Caesar, who met a similar end on the Ides of March. (Beware.)

Only six states in the U.S. depict a woman on their flag. Others are Florida, New Jersey, Wyoming, Idaho and my home state of New York. But Virginia is the only one sassy enough to depict a woman with a bared breast, an allegorical nod to the strength and autonomy of the famous Amazons as well as symbolizing the compassion, creation, nurturing and protection of divine feminine energy.

I got one flag for home, and one for my art school--symbols to inspire hope!