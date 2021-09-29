 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/29/21

Awesome Art from Ocean Trash: An Ecological Adventure

By   No comments, 4 series
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Shark sculpture by Washed Ashore
Shark sculpture by Washed Ashore
(Image by Washed Ashore)   Details   DMCA

On Sunday morning the weather was spectacular and I headed to Norfolk Botanical Garden, which is currently hosting a national art exhibition, Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea through October 31, 2021. The display features larger-than-life sculptures of marine life created from ocean trash found on beaches, and includes fish, penguins, polar bears and a huge shark.

Artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi
Artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi
(Image by Washed Ashore)   Details   DMCA

Artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi is the founder and creative director of the Oregon non-profit, Washed Ashore, a grassroots environmental organization that works to bring awareness to the world's growing plastic pollution problem through art. More than 14,000 volunteers have helped clean beaches, collecting over 35 tons of debris.

Polar bear sculpture by Washed Ashore
Polar bear sculpture by Washed Ashore
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Angela designs each sculpture, and under her artistic direction lead designers and volunteers have transformed that debris into more than 85 giant sculptures over the last decade, depicting animals and sea life affected by plastic pollution. Washed Ashore has a permanent exhibit at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History as well as several traveling exhibits that tour the country. Look for upcoming exhibitions in Oregon, Michigan, Kansas and Tennessee; dates are listed at the end of this article.

Jellyfish sculpture by Washed Ashore
Jellyfish sculpture by Washed Ashore
(Image by Washed Ashore)   Details   DMCA

According to the World Economic Forum and the Ellen MacArthur foundation, by 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish.

Penguin sculpture by Washed Ashore
Penguin sculpture by Washed Ashore
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Pozzi notes that all of this art is made to be touched. After the debris is collected and cleaned, it is sorted by color; none of the debris is painted.

Rosa the Eagle sculpture by Washed Ashore
Rosa the Eagle sculpture by Washed Ashore
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Rosa the Bald Eagle is the star of the show at Virginia's Norfolk Botanical Garden. The sculpture has a 15-foot wing span and is named after Rosa Parks.

More than 1,550 volunteers from seven states, including hundreds of NBG volunteers, helped to create sections of the eagle. Local students, families and military groups constructed 700 of these feathers - more than 4,000 feathers were created in total!

Detail of feathers, Rosa the Eagle sculpture by Washed Ashore
Detail of feathers, Rosa the Eagle sculpture by Washed Ashore
(Image by Norfolk Botanical Garden)   Details   DMCA

After enjoying the exhibit, I found a place to sit and sketch one of the bridges in the park.

The author's plein air painting at Norfolk Botanical Garden
The author's plein air painting at Norfolk Botanical Garden
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is currently 175 acres. It was started when land was set aside for a botanical garden in 1938. Under a Works Progress Administration (WPA) grant, 200 African-American women and 20 men cleared the site. By March 1939, 4,000 azaleas, 2,000 rhododendrons, several thousand miscellaneous shrubs and trees, and 100 bushels of daffodils had been planted. A number of gardens were added through the 1950s and 1960s, including a Japanese garden, desert plants garden, colonial garden and rose garden. At one point when the neighboring Norfolk International Airport expanded, it took 20 acres of the garden. In 2005, the Norfolk Botanical Garden was added to the National Register of Historic Places, protecting it from further loss of land.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Upcoming Washed Ashore touring exhibitions:

Lincoln City Cultural Center Lincoln City, OR: October 12, 2021 - March 13, 2022

John Ball Zoo Grand Rapids MI: April 22, 2021 - October 16, 2022

Wichita Gardens Wichita Kansas: May 15th 2022 - November 3, 2022

Tennessee Aquarium Chattanooga Tennessee: April 16, 2022 - October 16, 2022

About Norfolk Botanical Garden
Norfolk Botanical Garden is an oasis of more than 60 themed gardens encompassing 175 beautiful acres. From stunning plant collections to WOW - World of Wonders: A Children's Adventure Garden, this diverse natural beauty can be explored by tram, boat, or walking tours. The Garden is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, recognized as a Virginia Historic Landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a Virginia Green attraction. It is managed by Norfolk Botanical Garden, Inc. and supported by the City of Norfolk. The mission of Norfolk Botanical Garden is to immerse visitors in a world of beauty, lead through environmental action, and inspire through education and connection to nature. If you visit, bring a refillable water bottle, water stations are available in the garden.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Norfolk Botanical Gardens"

View All 1 Articles in "Norfolk Botanical Gardens"
Series: "Virginia"

View All 1 Articles in "Virginia"
Series: "Earth Day/Environment"

Environmental Success in the Chesapeake Bay (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/09/2018
Three Ways to Love Your Mother on Earth Day, April 22 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/21/2018
The Ragin' Cajun takes on Louisiana Sinkholes, Fracking, Drilling & Coastal Erosion (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/04/2017
View All 15 Articles in "Earth Day/Environment"

Other Series: View All 114 Articles in "Art & Creativity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 